Author Keaton Macut’s New Book, "Bennett Makes a Mess," is a Charming Story That Follows a Dog Who Makes a Terrible Mess While Trying to Get Some Food on a Shelf
Recent release “Bennett Makes a Mess” from Covenant Books author Keaton Macut is a captivating tale of a dog named Bennett, who is left alone one day by his owner. After getting hungry, Bennett tries to jump up and get food from a high shelf, only to make a mess that he must try to clean up before his owner returns home.
Mechanicsburg, PA, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Keaton Macut has completed his new book, “Bennett Makes a Mess”: a heartfelt story of a dog named Bennett who must find a way to clean up the big mess he’s made before his owner comes home.
“Bennett’s owners leave him alone in the house,” writes Macut. “With no one around to check on him, Bennett accidentally makes a huge mess. Will he clean it up in time before his owners come back?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Keaton Macut’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on Bennett’s attempts to fix his mistake and set things right. With colorful artwork to bring Macut’s story to life, “Bennett Makes a Mess” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Bennett Makes a Mess” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
