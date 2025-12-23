Author Keaton Macut’s New Book, "Bennett Makes a Mess," is a Charming Story That Follows a Dog Who Makes a Terrible Mess While Trying to Get Some Food on a Shelf

Recent release “Bennett Makes a Mess” from Covenant Books author Keaton Macut is a captivating tale of a dog named Bennett, who is left alone one day by his owner. After getting hungry, Bennett tries to jump up and get food from a high shelf, only to make a mess that he must try to clean up before his owner returns home.