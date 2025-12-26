Author E. T. Grover’s New Book, "The Palmist," Explores Themes of Destiny and Sacrifice as One Man Sets Out to Embark on a Journey for the Betterment of All
Recent release “The Palmist” from Covenant Books author E. T. Grover is a compelling story that centers around one man who is chosen to become an instrument for mankind’s betterment. Through his travels, the titular palmist will be guided by his watcher while heading out farther than any man ever has.
Boise, ID, December 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- E. T. Grover, a loving husband who was born in Los Angeles, served in the Peace Corps and currently resides in Boise, Idaho, has completed his new book, “The Palmist”: a compelling novel that follows one man’s journey to repair himself as he sets out on a journey that will help him serve the needs of humanity.
“The palmist made his decision,” writes Grover. “He was broken and would be fixed. He did not choose to be a palmist; it was chosen for him. He became an instrument to be played for the betterment of all. Join him as his watcher guides him. Be with him when he travels further than man has ever been before.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, E. T. Grover’s new book is a gripping novel that blends together philosophy, the divine, and human resilience to provide a character-driven narrative that will leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “The Palmist” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
