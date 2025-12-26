Author E. T. Grover’s New Book, "The Palmist," Explores Themes of Destiny and Sacrifice as One Man Sets Out to Embark on a Journey for the Betterment of All

Recent release “The Palmist” from Covenant Books author E. T. Grover is a compelling story that centers around one man who is chosen to become an instrument for mankind’s betterment. Through his travels, the titular palmist will be guided by his watcher while heading out farther than any man ever has.