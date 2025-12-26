Author The Queen of the South’s New Book, “Jesus Christ, the Son of God, was First Born Jacob-Israel: He is the Father of the Twelve Tribes of Israel,” is Released
Recent release “Jesus Christ, the Son of God, was First Born Jacob-Israel: He is the Father of the Twelve Tribes of Israel,” from Page Publishing author The Queen of the South, she uses the King James Version Bible to prove that Jesus Christ was once Jacob/Israel.
New York, NY, December 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Queen of the South, born in Los Angeles, California, has completed her new book, “Jesus Christ, the Son of God, was First Born Jacob-Israel: He is the Father of the Twelve Tribes of Israel”: an inspirational spiritual work that explores the King James Bible in a new and enlightening way.
The author writes, “In this book, I am only going to shadow a number of people and their generations. The people that I will be shadowing and their generations, using the King James Version Bible, are the following: the Lord GOD Jesus Christ the Father, the LORD God Jesus Christ the Son of God, the angel of the LORD God Jesus Christ/the LORD GOD Jesus Christ the Holy Ghost, the Mother of the LORD God Jesus Christ the Son of God, Michael the Archangel, me as Sharon, Lemuel, the angel Gabriel, Sarah, Dinah and her love Shechem, the LORD God Jesus Christ the Son of God’s children, the devil, and the devil sons. I will also be filling in some of the holes left out from the scriptures to bring about clarity to them. I will also be using line upon line and precept upon precept and keywords/here a little and key words/there a little to unravel mysteries.”
About the Author
The Queen of the South tells the riveting full story of her life that coincides with the King James Version Bible.
The Queen of the South was taken from her biological mother and placed into foster care at two years old. After being adopted, she grew up in the rough streets of Compton, California, and was homeless in the sixth grade. In foster care and on the streets, she suffered all types of abuse. At the age of eighteen, she got the call from God to be a prophetess. At the age of forty-nine, she has no children, and she has never been married. However, she believes both will happen to her in the near future based on the prophecies of the King James Version Bible.
Her first book is called “Eve, Woman of the Garden of Eden, Was Born Mary Magdalene.”
Her second book is published by Page Publishing. The Queen of the South’s groundbreaking work offers a new and unique biblical perspective.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase "Jesus Christ, the Son of God, was First Born Jacob-Israel: He is the Father of the Twelve Tribes of Israel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
