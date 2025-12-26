Author Bunny Russell’s New Book, "Under the Willow Tree," is an Intriguing Novel That Follows a Mysterious Romance with a Touch of the Supernatural
Recent release “Under the Willow Tree” from Page Publishing author Bunny Russell is a thrilling romance that introduces Penelope, a fascinating woman who seems to have a supernatural awareness.
Baltimore, MD, December 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bunny Russell, who is from Maryland, has completed her new book, “Under the Willow Tree”: an imaginative novel that takes readers on a journey along with the main character, as he struggles to uncover the truth behind the presence of this mysterious woman.
Author Bunny Russell received a citation as a Distinguished Scholar in 1996. Several pieces of her works appear in poetry anthologies published during 1980-1984. She is a master of the art of short story writing. Her merits in creative writing were recognized from age nine until current. Other than reading and writing, she enjoys watching football, hot-rods, crocheting, baking, and shooting pool. Her motto is: “Be guided, not led.”
Author Bunny Russell writes, Her sweet perfume was even more alluring close up, and now I couldn’t avoid it by turning my nose away like I had been doing all along. Her scent was part of her net, and she had already cast it over my being. Then the lady put her hand gently on my shoulder, almost touching my neck. A slight gesture with her head indicated to me that she was going to whisper in my ear. I am thinking, Why in the hell was I trembling so much? Why was I just standing here like a damn
fool, letting her control me? And, Why was I leaning closer to her lips with my ear? What if she bites it off? Damn! I MUST have lost my mind!
Published by Page Publishing, Bunny Russell’s interesting tale keeps readers on the edge of their seats as they discover how the love story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this unique work can purchase “Under the Willow Tree” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
