Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Diamond Self Storage in Cheyenne Wyoming
The Colorado-based Argus Self Storage Advisors team of Ben Vestal, Cole Carosella, and Matthew Cox is pleased to announce the successful sale of Diamond Self Storage, a self-storage and commercial property located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The facility consisted of 42,350 rentable square feet of self storage, 11,020 rentable square feet of commercial office/warehouse space, and 26 parking stalls.
Cheyenne, WY, December 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Colorado-based Argus Self Storage Advisors team of Ben Vestal, Cole Carosella, and Matthew Cox is pleased to announce the successful sale of Diamond Self Storage, a self-storage and commercial property located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The facility consisted of 42,350 rentable square feet of self storage, 11,020 rentable square feet of commercial office/warehouse space, and 26 parking stalls.
Strategically located on North College Drive in Cheyenne, just east of Interstate 25, the property attracted strong investor interest due to its diversified income streams, favorable infill location, and opportunity for improved lease-up and revenue growth.
“This transaction reflects the continued investor appetite for well-positioned storage assets with operational upside along the greater Mountain West Denver–Colorado Springs–Cheyenne corridor,” said Ben Vestal, CEO of Argus Self Storage Advisors. “Cheyenne continues to benefit from regional economic drivers and stable demand fundamentals, making it a compelling submarket for investors.”
The facility’s blend of self-storage and commercial income, along with underutilized land and excess parking, created a unique value-add profile. The buyer recognized upside through revenue management, cost efficiencies, ancillary income, and enhanced marketing efforts in a market with limited new supply.
“This was a classic case of matching local insight with national reach,” added Matthew Cox, Director – Valuation and Budgeting at Argus Self Storage Advisors. “Our team understood the operational story behind Diamond Self Storage and positioned it for maximum visibility to a targeted buyer pool, ultimately maximizing value for our seller.”
The sale was facilitated by the Colorado Argus team, which has closed more than $220 million in self-storage transactions throughout Colorado and surrounding markets in 2025. Ben Vestal, Cole Carosella and Matthew Cox can be reached at 720-909-8602.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Strategically located on North College Drive in Cheyenne, just east of Interstate 25, the property attracted strong investor interest due to its diversified income streams, favorable infill location, and opportunity for improved lease-up and revenue growth.
“This transaction reflects the continued investor appetite for well-positioned storage assets with operational upside along the greater Mountain West Denver–Colorado Springs–Cheyenne corridor,” said Ben Vestal, CEO of Argus Self Storage Advisors. “Cheyenne continues to benefit from regional economic drivers and stable demand fundamentals, making it a compelling submarket for investors.”
The facility’s blend of self-storage and commercial income, along with underutilized land and excess parking, created a unique value-add profile. The buyer recognized upside through revenue management, cost efficiencies, ancillary income, and enhanced marketing efforts in a market with limited new supply.
“This was a classic case of matching local insight with national reach,” added Matthew Cox, Director – Valuation and Budgeting at Argus Self Storage Advisors. “Our team understood the operational story behind Diamond Self Storage and positioned it for maximum visibility to a targeted buyer pool, ultimately maximizing value for our seller.”
The sale was facilitated by the Colorado Argus team, which has closed more than $220 million in self-storage transactions throughout Colorado and surrounding markets in 2025. Ben Vestal, Cole Carosella and Matthew Cox can be reached at 720-909-8602.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories