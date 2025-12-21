Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Diamond Self Storage in Cheyenne Wyoming

The Colorado-based Argus Self Storage Advisors team of Ben Vestal, Cole Carosella, and Matthew Cox is pleased to announce the successful sale of Diamond Self Storage, a self-storage and commercial property located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The facility consisted of 42,350 rentable square feet of self storage, 11,020 rentable square feet of commercial office/warehouse space, and 26 parking stalls.