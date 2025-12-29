Five Stars Renovations Expands Full-Service Home Renovation Solutions Across Charlotte
Charlotte, NC, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Five Stars Renovations has expanded its full-service residential renovation and construction services across the Charlotte metro area, increasing availability for homeowners in Charlotte, Mooresville, and Harrisburg seeking a single contractor for complete home improvement projects.
The expansion responds to growing demand for contractors capable of managing renovation projects from planning through completion. Five Stars Renovations offers comprehensive services, including kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, home additions, accessory dwelling units, foundation repair, weatherization, new construction, and handyman services.
By expanding its service reach, the company aims to simplify the renovation process for homeowners by providing consistent communication, clear timelines, and one dedicated construction team.
“Homeowners are looking for reliable contractors who can manage the entire project without unnecessary complications,” said a representative from Five Stars Renovations. “This expansion allows more homeowners to access full-service renovation solutions from a trusted local contractor.”
Five Stars Renovations follows a defined project workflow that includes an initial consultation, design coordination, construction, final inspection, and follow-up. This process helps ensure projects remain on schedule while meeting local building codes and homeowner expectations.
As a licensed, bonded, and insured contractor, Five Stars Renovations continues to prioritize workmanship, accountability, and customer satisfaction. Flexible financing options are available to support homeowners planning renovation or construction projects of varying scope.
Homeowners throughout the Charlotte metro area can learn more or request a free estimate by visiting https://5starsrenos.com/.
Charlotte Office Contact Information:
Five Stars Renovations
980-334-1555
5960 Fairview Rd., Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28210
About Five Stars Renovations
Five Stars Renovations is a locally-owned residential renovation and construction company serving Charlotte, Mooresville, and Harrisburg, North Carolina. The company offers full-service home remodeling, additions, new construction, foundation repair, weatherization, and maintenance services, delivering dependable results through experienced craftsmanship and clear project management.
The expansion responds to growing demand for contractors capable of managing renovation projects from planning through completion. Five Stars Renovations offers comprehensive services, including kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, home additions, accessory dwelling units, foundation repair, weatherization, new construction, and handyman services.
By expanding its service reach, the company aims to simplify the renovation process for homeowners by providing consistent communication, clear timelines, and one dedicated construction team.
“Homeowners are looking for reliable contractors who can manage the entire project without unnecessary complications,” said a representative from Five Stars Renovations. “This expansion allows more homeowners to access full-service renovation solutions from a trusted local contractor.”
Five Stars Renovations follows a defined project workflow that includes an initial consultation, design coordination, construction, final inspection, and follow-up. This process helps ensure projects remain on schedule while meeting local building codes and homeowner expectations.
As a licensed, bonded, and insured contractor, Five Stars Renovations continues to prioritize workmanship, accountability, and customer satisfaction. Flexible financing options are available to support homeowners planning renovation or construction projects of varying scope.
Homeowners throughout the Charlotte metro area can learn more or request a free estimate by visiting https://5starsrenos.com/.
Charlotte Office Contact Information:
Five Stars Renovations
980-334-1555
5960 Fairview Rd., Suite 400, Charlotte, NC 28210
About Five Stars Renovations
Five Stars Renovations is a locally-owned residential renovation and construction company serving Charlotte, Mooresville, and Harrisburg, North Carolina. The company offers full-service home remodeling, additions, new construction, foundation repair, weatherization, and maintenance services, delivering dependable results through experienced craftsmanship and clear project management.
Contact
Five Stars RenovationsContact
Robin Field
980-334-1555
https://5starsrenos.com/
Robin Field
980-334-1555
https://5starsrenos.com/
Categories