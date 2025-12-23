3 Time Super Bowl Champion support Bay Area Youth as the Host of the PARTI Program 26th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Stop the Violence Event on January 17, 2026
Three-time Super Bowl Champion and San Francisco 49ers legend William “Bubba” Paris is lending his voice to advance youth empowerment and violence prevention as a featured host at the 26th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. “Stop The Violence” Event, on for Friday, January 17, 2026, at 399 Silicon Valley Boulevard in San Jose, California. PARTI Program convenes business and civic leaders, educators, join teens to advocate for commitment to address the increase of local violence.
San Jose, CA, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Martin Luther King Jr. Stop The Violence Event kicks off with a youth-led leadership training from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM PST, sponsored by Valley Water and the County of Santa Clara, aimed at strengthening youth leadership, workforce readiness, and civic participation. Business, civic, education, and health leaders are invited to network during the VIP and Business Reception, supported by San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and City Council Districts 1, 3, 8, 9, and 10. The reception will feature Hispanic advocate Lilian Alfaro Cavlan, VIP speakers Helen Grays-Jones, Ana Ramirez, and Camina Mendoza, and a keynote by philanthropist Floyd Jones. From 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM PST, a youth-led showcase will use fashion, music, and art to promote social justice, amplify youth voices, and inspire healing, unity, and nonviolence, with support from Meriwest Community Foundation, the City of San Jose Arts and Cultural Department, and corporate donors via GlobalGiving.
The event comes at a critical moment as major federal funding cuts reduce resources for youth services, violence prevention, and community-based programs—making local leadership, private-sector engagement, and cross-sector collaboration more essential than ever. By aligning with Super Bowl–week activities, the gathering ensures community members, businesses, and students have direct access to timely information about local events, volunteer opportunities, and civic initiatives they can engage in during the Super Bowl festivities, strengthening community impact and economic participation.
Funds will help 100 youth lead community service projects, provide bullying prevention toolkits, support mental wellness activities, and create internship and workforce readiness opportunities across Santa Clara, Alameda, San Mateo, San Joaquin, and Santa Cruz counties. The event is featured on the W.K. Kellogg Foundation Racial Day Of National Healing for multiple years, Showcased on Benevity corporate volunteer opportunities, and is showcased as a connector event leading to the upcoming Superbowl in Santa Clara in 2026, by the Silicon Valley Chamber and San Jose Visit San Jose for media connections and visitors.
The Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact (PARTI) empowers the next generation of leaders. PARTI was created in 2000 to provide activities for youth that build racial equity, gender equality, safety, and wellness. We became a 501c3 in 2007 at the urging of youth, community, and civic leaders, following the murder of an alumni. For 25 years, PARTI has impacted over 50,000 youth, serving 1,000+ annually.
The event comes at a critical moment as major federal funding cuts reduce resources for youth services, violence prevention, and community-based programs—making local leadership, private-sector engagement, and cross-sector collaboration more essential than ever. By aligning with Super Bowl–week activities, the gathering ensures community members, businesses, and students have direct access to timely information about local events, volunteer opportunities, and civic initiatives they can engage in during the Super Bowl festivities, strengthening community impact and economic participation.
Funds will help 100 youth lead community service projects, provide bullying prevention toolkits, support mental wellness activities, and create internship and workforce readiness opportunities across Santa Clara, Alameda, San Mateo, San Joaquin, and Santa Cruz counties. The event is featured on the W.K. Kellogg Foundation Racial Day Of National Healing for multiple years, Showcased on Benevity corporate volunteer opportunities, and is showcased as a connector event leading to the upcoming Superbowl in Santa Clara in 2026, by the Silicon Valley Chamber and San Jose Visit San Jose for media connections and visitors.
The Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding Impact (PARTI) empowers the next generation of leaders. PARTI was created in 2000 to provide activities for youth that build racial equity, gender equality, safety, and wellness. We became a 501c3 in 2007 at the urging of youth, community, and civic leaders, following the murder of an alumni. For 25 years, PARTI has impacted over 50,000 youth, serving 1,000+ annually.
Contact
Positive Alternative Recreation Teambuilding ImpactContact
Winston Ashby
408-561-4664
www.partiprogram.com
Winston Ashby
408-561-4664
www.partiprogram.com
Categories