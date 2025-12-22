Northeastern Ballet Theatre Announces Open Auditions for Its Production of Cinderella
Wolfeboro, NH, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Open Tryouts January 17-18 | Family-Friendly Performances May 2-3 at Kingswood Regional Arts Center
Northeastern Ballet Theatre (NBT) is excited to announce open auditions for its spring production of Cinderella—a timeless tale of magic, transformation, and good triumphing over evil. Dancers of all ages and experience levels are invited to audition on January 17th and 18th, 2026.
“Cinderella is a story about magic and possibility,” says NBT Artistic Director Edra Toth. “But more importantly, it’s about a young woman with a heart that is pure as gold. No matter what her current circumstances may appear to be, her true purpose in life unfolds magically. We want every dancer to embrace the idea that as long as one stays true to their heart, anything and everything is possible.”
Audition Details
Dates: January 17-18, 2026
Location: Northeastern Ballet Theatre (studios in Wolfeboro and Dover)
Who Can Audition: All ages, all experience levels welcome
Registration: Visit northeasternballet.org or call 603-834-8834
NBT has roles for everyone—including beginner-friendly parts and acting roles for those new to ballet.
Whether you dream of dancing as Cinderella, the Fairy Godmother, the Prince, or as part of the enchanted ensemble of ballroom dancers, mice, bluebirds, pumpkins, horses, and more.
Performance Dates: May 2-3, 2026
Sunday Matinee: Specially designed for children and families
Special Events: Cast meet-and-greets following performances
About Northeastern Ballet Theatre
For over 20 years, NBT has brought ballet to the Wolfeboro community and surrounding towns through yearly performances, including the beloved Nutcracker. This Cinderella production showcases the dedication of our local volunteers who design sets and create costumes, and our talented dancers who bring the story to life.
Support Local Arts — Become a Sponsor
Producing a professional ballet requires significant investment in costumes, sets, props, and production costs ($10,000-$12,000 per show). NBT is seeking corporate sponsors to help bring this magical production to the community while supporting scholarships for deserving children.
For Audition Information:
Visit northeasternballet.org or call 603-834-8834
For Sponsorship Inquiries:
Edra Toth
info@northeasternballet.org | 603-834-8834
Northeastern Ballet Theatre welcomes all dancers to audition for Cinderella. Open tryouts January 17-18. Performances May 2-3 at Kingswood Regional Arts Center, Wolfeboro. Learn more at northeasternballet.org
