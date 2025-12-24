New AI-Based OCR Extraction Tool Launched
OCR-Extraction.com has launched an AI-powered optical character recognition (OCR) tool designed to extract and convert text from images into structured digital formats. The platform uses artificial intelligence–driven workflows to process images of varying quality, including low-resolution and rotated files, and supports features such as batch processing, AI-generated summaries, and downloadable reports in multiple formats.
San Francisco, CA, December 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- An AI-powered optical character recognition (OCR) extraction tool has been launched by OCR-Extraction.com, offering automated text extraction from images using artificial intelligence–driven workflows. The platform is designed to process a wide range of image qualities, including low-resolution and rotated images, and convert them into structured digital text.
According to the company, the OCR engine has been developed using advanced artificial intelligence techniques that analyze image data at multiple layers to improve recognition accuracy. The system evaluates image pixels in detail to extract textual information from scanned documents and images, including those with poor lighting or faint text.
A spokesperson from the development team stated that extensive research and fine-tuning were conducted during the development process to improve accuracy and reliability. The company reports that internal testing indicates accuracy levels of up to 99 percent under supported conditions, depending on image quality and file characteristics.
The OCR extraction tool is available as a free online service and does not require a trial period. In addition to text extraction, the platform includes features such as automated AI-generated summaries and downloadable analytical reports. Extracted data can be exported in multiple formats, including text documents, PDF files, and spreadsheet formats, according to the company.
The product team stated that the application underwent multiple rounds of testing to ensure consistent performance across different image types. The platform is also designed to support batch uploads, allowing multiple files to be processed simultaneously for faster conversion.
Beyond basic OCR functionality, the company reports that the platform supports extended OCR-based workflows that can be customized or enhanced based on specific use cases. These workflows are intended to support analytics, reporting, and structured data processing needs across different industries.
The development team also indicated that additional AI engines and related tools are planned for future release, with the goal of expanding the platform’s capabilities and applications.
OCR-Extraction.com reports that the OCR processing time typically ranges from a few seconds to several minutes, depending on file size and complexity. The company states that accuracy levels may vary based on input quality, with reported performance ranging between 99 and 100 percent in controlled scenarios.
The OCR extraction platform is currently available online at www.ocr-extraction.com.
According to the company, the OCR engine has been developed using advanced artificial intelligence techniques that analyze image data at multiple layers to improve recognition accuracy. The system evaluates image pixels in detail to extract textual information from scanned documents and images, including those with poor lighting or faint text.
A spokesperson from the development team stated that extensive research and fine-tuning were conducted during the development process to improve accuracy and reliability. The company reports that internal testing indicates accuracy levels of up to 99 percent under supported conditions, depending on image quality and file characteristics.
The OCR extraction tool is available as a free online service and does not require a trial period. In addition to text extraction, the platform includes features such as automated AI-generated summaries and downloadable analytical reports. Extracted data can be exported in multiple formats, including text documents, PDF files, and spreadsheet formats, according to the company.
The product team stated that the application underwent multiple rounds of testing to ensure consistent performance across different image types. The platform is also designed to support batch uploads, allowing multiple files to be processed simultaneously for faster conversion.
Beyond basic OCR functionality, the company reports that the platform supports extended OCR-based workflows that can be customized or enhanced based on specific use cases. These workflows are intended to support analytics, reporting, and structured data processing needs across different industries.
The development team also indicated that additional AI engines and related tools are planned for future release, with the goal of expanding the platform’s capabilities and applications.
OCR-Extraction.com reports that the OCR processing time typically ranges from a few seconds to several minutes, depending on file size and complexity. The company states that accuracy levels may vary based on input quality, with reported performance ranging between 99 and 100 percent in controlled scenarios.
The OCR extraction platform is currently available online at www.ocr-extraction.com.
Contact
Ocr-Extraction.comContact
Prakash Malayalam
+91 9840705435
www.ocr-extraction.com
Prakash Malayalam
+91 9840705435
www.ocr-extraction.com
Categories