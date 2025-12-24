Orange Biotech Launches Innovative Third-Party Pharma Manufacturing Platform to Empower Indian Pharma Brands
Orange Biotech has launched an advanced Third-Party Pharma Manufacturing platform aimed at helping pharma companies, startups, and PCD franchise owners manufacture high-quality formulations efficiently. The platform offers WHO-GMP compliant production, customized product development, regulatory assistance, and pan-India distribution support, strengthening Orange Biotech’s position as a trusted B2B pharma solutions provider.
Chandigarh, India, December 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Orange Biotech, a rapidly growing pharmaceutical enterprise, today announced the official launch of its innovative Third-Party Pharma Manufacturing Platform, designed to simplify, standardize, and scale pharmaceutical manufacturing for brands, startups, and franchise partners across India.
The new platform enables pharmaceutical marketers and healthcare entrepreneurs to access WHO-GMP and ISO-certified manufacturing facilities, transparent pricing, faster turnaround times, and end-to-end regulatory support—without the burden of owning manufacturing infrastructure.
India’s pharmaceutical industry is witnessing rapid growth, driven by increasing demand for quality medicines and cost-effective manufacturing solutions. Addressing this need, Orange Biotech’s Third-Party Pharma Manufacturing platform is built to support pharmaceutical brands at every stage—from product conceptualization to commercial-scale production.
The platform offers a wide portfolio of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, syrups, suspensions, injections, ointments, softgels, nutraceuticals, and specialty formulations, manufactured under strict quality control protocols. All manufacturing partners associated with Orange Biotech comply with WHO-GMP, ISO, and applicable regulatory standards, ensuring consistent quality and safety.
“Our goal is to remove entry barriers for pharma entrepreneurs and brands by offering a reliable, transparent, and scalable manufacturing ecosystem,” said a spokesperson from Orange Biotech. “This platform allows our partners to focus on branding, marketing, and market expansion while we handle manufacturing excellence and compliance.”
Key features of the Orange Biotech Third-Party Manufacturing platform include:
WHO-GMP & ISO-certified manufacturing units
Custom formulation development and private labeling
Competitive pricing with low minimum order quantities
End-to-end regulatory and documentation support
Timely production and pan-India delivery
Dedicated project management and quality assurance
The launch further strengthens Orange Biotech’s B2B portfolio, which already includes PCD Pharma Franchise services, monopoly-based marketing rights, and specialized product divisions. With this initiative, the company aims to support pharma startups, exporters, marketers, and franchise owners seeking dependable manufacturing partnerships.
Orange Biotech plans to continuously expand its product range and manufacturing collaborations, aligning with its long-term vision to become a trusted national hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing and franchise solutions.
About Orange Biotech
Orange Biotech is a Chandigarh-based pharmaceutical company offering comprehensive B2B solutions, including PCD Pharma Franchise, Third-Party Pharma Manufacturing, and monopoly marketing rights. The company is committed to quality, compliance, and long-term partnerships, supporting pharma entrepreneurs and healthcare businesses across India.
Contact
Orange Biotech Pvt. Ltd.Contact
Inderjeet Singh
+919034065531
www.orangebiotech.in/third-party-pharma-manufacturing/
