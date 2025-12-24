Orange Biotech Launches Innovative Third-Party Pharma Manufacturing Platform to Empower Indian Pharma Brands

Orange Biotech has launched an advanced Third-Party Pharma Manufacturing platform aimed at helping pharma companies, startups, and PCD franchise owners manufacture high-quality formulations efficiently. The platform offers WHO-GMP compliant production, customized product development, regulatory assistance, and pan-India distribution support, strengthening Orange Biotech’s position as a trusted B2B pharma solutions provider.