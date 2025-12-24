Pet Passages – North Dallas Celebrates Ribbon Cutting, Now Fully Serving Pet Families with Compassionate Aftercare
Irving, TX, December 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pet Passages – North Dallas, TX, located in Irving, is proud to announce the successful completion of its Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, which took place on Thursday, December 4, 2025. The event, held in partnership with the local Chamber of Commerce, welcomed pet families, veterinary professionals, and community members to tour the new facility and meet the dedicated team.
The facility is now fully operational, providing a full range of pet cremation services - including private, semi-private, and communal options - along with memorial products and Pet Tales™, a free online tribute platform. Each pet is carefully tracked throughout the process using a stainless-steel identification system, with cremated remains returned within 72 hours (3 business days) to provide families with timely closure and peace of mind.
“The turnout for our Ribbon Cutting was a wonderful expression of community support, and we are grateful to everyone who attended,” said Mike Harris, Founder of Pet Passages®. “Zsolt and Nancy have demonstrated their commitment to serving North Dallas families with the highest level of compassion and integrity, and we are proud to see them honoring a pet’s life through this beautiful facility.”
Locally Operated, Nationally Trusted
Pet Passages – North Dallas, TX is independently owned and locally operated by owner-operators Zsolt Szeglet and Nancy Silva, who are dedicated to providing the highest standard of care to both pets and the families who love them.
“Pets are cherished members of the family and for many, the bond with their pet is one of their longest and most meaningful relationships,” said Zsolt and Nancy. “Our goal is to provide a peaceful, compassionate environment where families can say goodbye with dignity and support. We are proud to serve the North Dallas community and to help families honor the lives of their beloved pets.”
About Pet Passages – North Dallas, TX
Pet Passages – North Dallas, TX is part of the nation’s most comprehensive and respected network dedicated exclusively to pet aftercare. Located at 1405 N Union Bower Road, Irving, TX 75061, the facility provides personalized cremation services, transportation, and a range of memorial options. As a member of the nationally trusted Pet Passages® network, the North Dallas location upholds the highest standards of technical care, ethics, and transparency in pet cremation and memorial services.
For more information, please visit https://northdallas.tx.petpassages.com or contact the facility directly at (469) 868-4244 or dfw@petpassages.com.
The facility is now fully operational, providing a full range of pet cremation services - including private, semi-private, and communal options - along with memorial products and Pet Tales™, a free online tribute platform. Each pet is carefully tracked throughout the process using a stainless-steel identification system, with cremated remains returned within 72 hours (3 business days) to provide families with timely closure and peace of mind.
“The turnout for our Ribbon Cutting was a wonderful expression of community support, and we are grateful to everyone who attended,” said Mike Harris, Founder of Pet Passages®. “Zsolt and Nancy have demonstrated their commitment to serving North Dallas families with the highest level of compassion and integrity, and we are proud to see them honoring a pet’s life through this beautiful facility.”
Locally Operated, Nationally Trusted
Pet Passages – North Dallas, TX is independently owned and locally operated by owner-operators Zsolt Szeglet and Nancy Silva, who are dedicated to providing the highest standard of care to both pets and the families who love them.
“Pets are cherished members of the family and for many, the bond with their pet is one of their longest and most meaningful relationships,” said Zsolt and Nancy. “Our goal is to provide a peaceful, compassionate environment where families can say goodbye with dignity and support. We are proud to serve the North Dallas community and to help families honor the lives of their beloved pets.”
About Pet Passages – North Dallas, TX
Pet Passages – North Dallas, TX is part of the nation’s most comprehensive and respected network dedicated exclusively to pet aftercare. Located at 1405 N Union Bower Road, Irving, TX 75061, the facility provides personalized cremation services, transportation, and a range of memorial options. As a member of the nationally trusted Pet Passages® network, the North Dallas location upholds the highest standards of technical care, ethics, and transparency in pet cremation and memorial services.
For more information, please visit https://northdallas.tx.petpassages.com or contact the facility directly at (469) 868-4244 or dfw@petpassages.com.
Contact
Pet PassagesContact
Zsolt Szeglet & Nancy Silva
(469) 868-4244
northdallas.tx.petpassages.com
Zsolt Szeglet & Nancy Silva
(469) 868-4244
northdallas.tx.petpassages.com
Categories