Loveforce International Closes 2025 with a Happy, Romantic Song
On Friday, December 26, 2025 Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The single is a happy, romantic song in the Adult Contemporary genre.
Santa Clarita, CA, December 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 26, 2025 Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The single is a happy, romantic song. It is in the Adult Contemporary genre.
The new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled “Making Music We Two.” The song is happy, uplifting and romantic. It is in the Alternative Pop, Adult Contemporary genres This song is a cross between a Jazz, Adult Contemporary, Alternative Pop and Tin Pan Alley song. It also sounds like it could have come from a Broadway Musical. The instrumentation includes a Jazz ensemble of bass, drums, a clarinet, saxophone and organ with some violins instruments for sweetening. The lyrics are reflective about a lover recalling with joy, how they met their partner.
“This song is perfect for ending the year on a happy, uplifting note,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “2025 was a rough year for many people and we at Loveforce International would love to end it on a Joyful note,” he continued.
The new Digital Music Single will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
