EVOLV Named Best PPF Film Manufacturer at SEMA 2025

At SEMA 2025, EVOLV was officially voted Best PPF and Paint Protection Film Manufacturer by WWWRAP, a respected global industry recognition led by professional installers, wrap shop owners, and brand leaders. This award underscores EVOLV’s leadership in high-performance Paint Protection Film, installer-first product engineering, and advanced Color PPF innovation, further strengthened by the launch of 10 new satin-finish Color PPF films at the event.