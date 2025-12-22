EVOLV Named Best PPF Film Manufacturer at SEMA 2025
At SEMA 2025, EVOLV was officially voted Best PPF and Paint Protection Film Manufacturer by WWWRAP, a respected global industry recognition led by professional installers, wrap shop owners, and brand leaders. This award underscores EVOLV’s leadership in high-performance Paint Protection Film, installer-first product engineering, and advanced Color PPF innovation, further strengthened by the launch of 10 new satin-finish Color PPF films at the event.
Las Vegas, NV, December 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Following a standout presence at SEMA 2025, EVOLV has been officially named Best PPF and Paint Protection Film Manufacturer by WWWRAP (World-Wide Wrap Recognition & Appreciation Party), one of the industry’s most respected peer-driven recognitions.
WWWRAP brings together elite PPF installers, wrap shop owners, trainers, engineers, and brand leaders from around the world. The award reflects direct professional feedback and real-world use, recognizing manufacturers that consistently deliver the best Paint Protection Film, advanced Color PPF, and installer-focused performance.
“This recognition represents the voices of professionals who work with Paint Protection Film every day,” said EVOLV. “Being chosen as the Best PPF manufacturer by installers and shop owners reinforces our focus on building high-performance PPF and Color PPF that elevate results while improving installation efficiency.”
At SEMA 2025, EVOLV also unveiled one of the most anticipated launches in the Paint Protection Film category: 10 new satin-finish Color PPF films. The release significantly expands EVOLV’s Color PPF lineup, giving installers and vehicle owners premium satin aesthetics paired with long-term paint protection.
The new satin Color PPF lineup features:
A refined satin sheen with premium visual depth
Exceptional surface clarity
EVOLV’s proprietary DRY-X™ Paint Protection Film technology
Easy installation with excellent stretch and edge control
Long-term protection against rock chips, UV exposure, and environmental damage
EVOLV’s DRY-X™ technology remains a defining advantage in the PPF market, allowing installers to work cleaner and faster while achieving consistent, durable results. Combined with EVOLV’s aggressive Color PPF development and installer-first engineering, the brand continues to set the standard for modern Paint Protection Film solutions.
Being named the Best PPF (Paint Protection Film) Manufacturer at WWWRAP 2025 further solidifies EVOLV’s position as a leader in high-performance PPF and Color PPF—trusted by professionals who demand reliability, innovation, and premium results.
For more information on EVOLV’s full Paint Protection Film and Color PPF collection, visit www.theevolv.com
Contact
Mattia Casarotto
+1 954-908-5568
theevolv.com
