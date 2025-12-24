Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Landmark 9-Property Self Storage Portfolio in Colorado and Texas
Denver, CO, December 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Argus Self Storage Advisors is pleased to announce the successful sale of a nine-property, institutional-quality self storage portfolio located across Colorado and Texas. The transaction represents one of the most notable self storage portfolio sales to close in the current investment environment.
The portfolio consists of nine best-in-class self storage facilities totaling more than 524,000 rentable square feet, strategically positioned in high-growth markets within Colorado Springs, Colorado, and the greater Houston, Texas metropolitan area. The assets feature modern construction, strong visibility, and favorable demographic profiles, making the portfolio highly attractive to institutional and private capital alike.
Despite a broader market characterized by tighter capital conditions and increased selectivity among buyers, Argus Self Storage Advisors was able to generate significant interest through a competitive marketing process and ultimately deliver a pricing outcome that materially outperformed prevailing market expectations for the seller.
“This transaction is a testament to the depth of demand that still exists for high-quality self storage portfolios when they are thoughtfully structured and broadly marketed,” said Ben Vestal, CEO of Argus Self Storage Advisors. “Our team executed a disciplined, competitive process that allowed the seller to realize exceptional value while providing the buyer with a truly institutional portfolio positioned for long-term growth.”
Cole Carosella, Vice President at Argus Self Storage Advisors, added, “Portfolio transactions of this size and quality are rare, particularly in today’s market. By leveraging our national platform, deep buyer relationships, and detailed understanding of self storage fundamentals, we were able to drive strong engagement and achieve an outcome aware of current market dynamics while still exceeding expectations for our client.”
The sale underscores Argus Self Storage Advisors’ continued leadership in the self storage sector and its ability to successfully execute complex, high-profile transactions across market cycles. With a national network of specialized self storage brokers and a track record spanning thousands of completed transactions, Argus remains a trusted advisor to owners, investors, and institutions nationwide.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
