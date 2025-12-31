Benefit Concert to Support Recovery Café and Its Mission of Connection, Purpose, & Hope

Connected By Music, a Boulder-based non-profit, with a mission of empowering socially conscious musicians to the causes and nonprofits they care about, is proud to announce a special benefit concert taking place on February 21, 2026, in support of Recovery Café, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals to bridge the gap between crisis and stability by offering consistent support through every stage of recovery.