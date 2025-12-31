Benefit Concert to Support Recovery Café and Its Mission of Connection, Purpose, & Hope
Longmont, CO, December 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Connected By Music, a Boulder-based non-profit, with a mission of empowering socially conscious musicians to the causes and nonprofits they care about, is proud to announce a special benefit concert taking place on February 21, 2026, in support of Recovery Café, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals to bridge the gap between crisis and stability by offering consistent support through every stage of recovery.
This uplifting event will bring the community together for an evening of music, connection, and purpose, with proceeds directly supporting Recovery Café’s programs that provide stability, peer support, meals, classes, and pathways to long-term recovery.
A Night of Music with a Mission
The show will feature performances from Boulder County singer-songwriters Marilyn Walker, Karen Horan, and Robby Layton playing “in the round,” where the artists all remain on the stage, and take turns presenting their songs. There will also be opportunities to learn more about the Café’s impactful work. All funds raised will go toward expanding supportive services and ensuring Recovery Café can continue offering a safe, healing community for those seeking recovery.
Quotes
“Recovery Cafe Longmont was really the perfect choice for the inaugural Connected by Music benefit,” said Marilyn Walker of Connected by Music. “I have had the pleasure of spending significant time at RCL. The sense of community there is profound. This is how we stop homeless and addiction - with community. That’s what Connected by Music is all about, and that’s what I’m all about.”
A participating performer, Karen Horan, shared, “I’m honored to support Recovery Café. Their work changes lives, and music is a powerful way to bring people together for something that truly matters.”
Event Details
Date: February 21, 2026
Time: 4:00 PM
Location: Central Longmont Presbyterian Church, 402 Kimbark St, Longmont, CO
Tickets: There is no fixed price for tickets. Attendees should RSVP at the Connected by Music website, https://www.connectedbymusic.org/event-details/2026-benefit-for-recovery-cafe-longmont and then make a donation to either Connected by Music or directly to Recovery Café Longmont.
About Recovery Café
Located in the heart of downtown Longmont, Recovery Café Longmont (RCL) is a healing community where adults find connection, purpose, and hope. RCL is part of a larger nationwide network of Recovery Cafes dedicated to creating a community space that is drug- and alcohol-free, embracing, and healing.
Recovery Cafes empower every member to be a contributor, and work to raise up member leaders. Each member is welcomed into a safe, judgement-free space built on compassion, stability, and mutual respect. Our goal is to bridge the gap between crisis and stability by offering consistent support through every stage of recovery.
RCL is in the process of moving to a large, visible space located at 801 Main St in Longmont, which will allow them to serve a larger population. In summer of 2025, they launched a pilot program in Boulder, allowing even more people into their welcoming circles. The Main Street space will allow for considerable growth in RCL.
About Connected by Music
Connected by Music was founded by singer-songwriter Marilyn Walker in 2023, when she wanted to use her first album launch as an opportunity to raise funds for TGTHR, which provides opportunities for unhoused youth in Boulder and now beyond. The success of that effort led her to want to find a way to show other musicians what they can do, and to help them find a way to do it.
Media Contact:
Name: Lily Sitero
Title: Manager
Email: BeyondThePaleProductionsLLC@gmail.com
Phone: 678-927-1758
Website: https://www.connectedbymusic.org/
