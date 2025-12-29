Author Most Controversial’s New Book, "Pregnant by a Cyborg," Presents a Steamy, Futuristic Romance Between a Human and a Cyborg
Recent release “Pregnant by a Cyborg” from Page Publishing author Most Controversial is a unique and unconventional romance novel that features a passionate and forbidden love story between a human and a cyborg.
New York, NY, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Most Controversial, the main author of Suemeipublications, has completed her new book, “Pregnant by a Cyborg”: an electrifying romance novel that plunges readers hundreds of years into the future, when cyborgs and humans live amongst each other but romance is strictly forbidden.
Author Most Controversial decided to start writing the kind of books she wanted to read, featuring controversial, cliff-hanging, exciting, and unique storylines that stimulate the imagination. She resides in the Midwest with her husband/manager, daughter, and family. She dedicates all her books to her readers.
“This is a story set in the future of the year 3210 in which there were cyborgs, which are half-human and half-robot,” writes Most Controversial. “Humans do not have sex like in the past. They now have mind sex. But when Kolay, a young beautiful melanated woman finds some pictures and hidden books and other material hidden in her bosses’ office, she becomes very curious of how things were done in the past. Kolay meets fineass Trilon and instantly is attracted to the cyborg that is cute and flirty. Trilon wants to stay away from totally human women because he is a rare cyborg that actually produces real sperm that could impregnate a human woman and that spells trouble and prison. Trilon accidentally relays this to the beautiful curious Kolay. Being that physical sex is illegal, but the temptations are tempting.”
Published by Page Publishing, Most Controversial’s provocative tale follows Kolay and Trilon as they go on the run, looking for a traditional planet to accept them.
Readers who wish to experience this one-of-a-kind work can purchase “Pregnant by a Cyborg” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
