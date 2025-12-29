Author Benton Savage’s New Book, "Free and SATISFIED," is a Stirring Novel That Follows a Young Man Who Tries to Find Himself After Running Away from Home to Memphis
Recent release “Free and SATISFIED” from Page Publishing author Benton Savage is a poignant and compelling tale that follows Zack Mercury who, after the death of his father, finds himself lost and aimless. Upon leaving his small town, Zack winds up in Memphis, where a young hotel clerk catches his eye and the chance for a new start convinces him to stay.
Fort Walton Beach, FL, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benton Savage, the founder of Savage Property Group, specializing in Airbnb investments and management on the Florida panhandle, has completed his new book, “Free and SATISFIED”: a riveting story of a young man who, following a devastating loss, attempts to find his place and discover who he truly is after setting out and ending up in Memphis.
“After the recent death of his father from cancer, nineteen-year-old Zack Mercury is living at home with his mother in a small town in East Tennessee,” shares Savage. “Distraught and fearing he might spend the rest of his life in Deep Elem, he sets off alone to find with no destination in mind, ending up at the Peabody Hotel in Memphis where the five famous ducks have paraded up and down the red carpet to the Peabody fountain twice daily for the last eighty years.
“In an instance of ‘love at first sight,’ Zack falls for the front desk clerk, Prudy, a young Black woman who is equally restless. Enraptured by Prudy, the elegance of the ‘South’s Grand Hotel,’ and the ceremonial ‘Duck March,’ Zack impulsively decides to stay in Memphis and attempts to win Prudy’s heart.
“Seeking a new life in a city where he knows no one, he learns that you are not only judged by the people you associate with but also by not having any friends at all.”
Published by Page Publishing, Benton Savage’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Zack’s struggles to discover who he truly is, and what sort of life he hopes to build for himself amongst the beautiful backdrop of the Peabody Hotel. Exploring issues of impulsivity, alcohol, and the nuances of an interracial relationship, “Free and SATISFIED” is a coming-of-age story for those who are also exploring and for those who have been there.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Free and SATISFIED” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
