Author Benton Savage’s New Book, "Free and SATISFIED," is a Stirring Novel That Follows a Young Man Who Tries to Find Himself After Running Away from Home to Memphis

Recent release “Free and SATISFIED” from Page Publishing author Benton Savage is a poignant and compelling tale that follows Zack Mercury who, after the death of his father, finds himself lost and aimless. Upon leaving his small town, Zack winds up in Memphis, where a young hotel clerk catches his eye and the chance for a new start convinces him to stay.