Author Karen Ertel’s New Book, "Jack the Rabbit and Sneaky the Snail with an Amazing Large Tail," Follows Three Friends Who Discover a Very Important Lesson After a Race
Recent release “Jack the Rabbit and Sneaky the Snail with an Amazing Large Tail” from Page Publishing author Karen Ertel is a charming tale that follows around Jack, a rabbit, Sneaky, a snail, and Alex, a camel who all believe that they are the fastest in the land. To help decide who is truly fastest, all three agree to a race between the three of them.
Mount Orab, OH, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Karen Ertel, a loving grandmother as well as a member of the Cincinnati Numismatic Association, has completed her new book, “Jack the Rabbit and Sneaky the Snail with an Amazing Large Tail”: a captivating story of three friends who decide to run in a race and find out once and for all who is truly the fastest.
In “Jack the Rabbit and Sneaky the Snail with an Amazing Large Tail,” readers are introduced to Jack, a rabbit with very large ears, Sneaky, a snail with an incredibly large tail, and Alex, a camel with a large hump. After each claim that their special attributes make them the fastest, they decide to race each other to settle their debate.
Published by Page Publishing, Karen Ertel’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on this heartfelt tale of friendship and sportsmanship. Accompanied by colorful artwork to help bring Karen’s story to life, “Jack the Rabbit and Sneaky the Snail with an Amazing Large Tail” is sure to delight readers of all ages while reminding them that what makes them different also makes them special.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Jack the Rabbit and Sneaky the Snail with an Amazing Large Tail” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating.
