Author Karen Ertel’s New Book, "Jack the Rabbit and Sneaky the Snail with an Amazing Large Tail," Follows Three Friends Who Discover a Very Important Lesson After a Race

Recent release “Jack the Rabbit and Sneaky the Snail with an Amazing Large Tail” from Page Publishing author Karen Ertel is a charming tale that follows around Jack, a rabbit, Sneaky, a snail, and Alex, a camel who all believe that they are the fastest in the land. To help decide who is truly fastest, all three agree to a race between the three of them.