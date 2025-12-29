Author Kreg Kitto’s New Book, "Vera and Fort," Introduces Siblings Peter and Jessica, Whose Lives Are Turned Upside Down When Catastrophe Strikes
Recent release “Vera and Fort” from Page Publishing author Kreg Kitto is a compelling tale that follows siblings Peter and Jessica as they are thrust into a whirlwind of change. With time and under new circumstances, they begin to find solace by gaining some semblance of security and stability.
New York, NY, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kreg Kitto has completed his new book, “Vera and Fort”: a fascinating tale that takes readers along as Peter and Jessica’s world is sent spinning out of control, forcing them into a desperate run for their lives.
Adventurous by nature, author Kreg Kitto is, of course, a lover of the great outdoors. He considers himself blessed to have lived for brief periods in two different locations among the majestic redwood forests of Northern California. He has also been lucky enough to have lived briefly among the great Rocky Mountains of Colorado. He currently resides in Texas, where he has lived most of his life. He has collegiate studies in botany.
Kitto writes, “At thirty-six years of age, Jane Alexander was the youngest person to ever hold the title of chief district attorney in the city of Pittsburgh. Chosen by the powers that be, she had assumed the position eight months prior when her predecessor had fallen ill and unexpectedly retired. With gusto and fiery passion, Jane hit the ground running and never looked back. ‘Tough as nails but fair’ was how most people described her. To that, she’d been quoted saying with a dazzling smile, ‘To hell with what the rest thought.’ She was honest and tough on crime, which was all that most people cared about.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kreg Kitto’s coming-of-age tale invites readers to discover whether Peter and Jessica will be able to find the strength and courage to make it through.
Readers who wish to experience this remarkable work can purchase “Vera and Fort” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
