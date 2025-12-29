Author Kreg Kitto’s New Book, "Vera and Fort," Introduces Siblings Peter and Jessica, Whose Lives Are Turned Upside Down When Catastrophe Strikes

Recent release “Vera and Fort” from Page Publishing author Kreg Kitto is a compelling tale that follows siblings Peter and Jessica as they are thrust into a whirlwind of change. With time and under new circumstances, they begin to find solace by gaining some semblance of security and stability.