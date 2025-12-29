Author John Conrad’s New Book, "Innocents of the Earth," is a Captivating Novel That Follows a Young Priest Who Uncovers the Dark Secrets of Several Ancient Burial Sites
Recent release “Innocents of the Earth” from Covenant Books author John Conrad follows Father William Evers who, following the death of his sister, is sent to investigate a series of ancient burial sites around the world. In doing so, Father Evers stumbles into a dark conspiracy concerning rituals of ancient civilizations that sacrificed the most innocent souls for the greed of mankind.
New York, NY, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- John Conrad, a graduate of George Mason University and Monmouth College who holds both a bachelor of science and a master's degree in business administration as well as numerous certificates and other degrees, has completed his new book, “Innocents of the Earth”: powerful and gripping story of a young priest who discovers the dark truth surrounding a series of recently uncovered burial sites across the globe.
“The beliefs and faith of a young priest and professor at American University, Father William Evers, are threatened upon learning the truth of his own sister’s abortion and the news of her devastating suicide,” writes Conrad.
“In an effort to help the young cleric cope with his grief and meet the test of his faith, his mentor recommends him for an assignment as the Vatican’s representative to investigate the reappearance of several lost burial sites found among the archaeological digs in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and even the United States.
“The quest leads the young priest on an unexpected journey, linking the past to the present and revealing the horrifying truth of the ancient rites and practices of Europe’s earliest tribes and civilizations. Moreover, all appear to be linked by a series of ancient rune-like writings, holding a sinister purpose behind the deaths of the children found in the mass graves that come to be unearthed.
“From the burial grounds of Suhl, Germany’s, Teutonic past, to the desperate attempts of the Druids to stave off Ancient Rome’s attempts to conquer them into submission on Anglesey Island, Father Evers uncovers more of the strange set of writings, linking their barbaric practices and customs to those of another people and civilization an ocean away, as both sacrifice the most innocent among their people, bartering the priceless gift of the lives of their children for the fleeting wants of human desires and greed.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Conrad’s new book invites readers to join Father Evers as his story culminates in a testament of the horrid price mankind has paid for its arrogance and misdeeds as the young priest deciphers the truth behind the lost deaths of so many. Emotionally raw and compelling, “Innocents of the Earth” provides a parallel between the cruel deaths from ages past to the modern practice of abortion, weaving a compelling tale that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers can purchase “Innocents of the Earth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
