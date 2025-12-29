Author John Conrad’s New Book, "Innocents of the Earth," is a Captivating Novel That Follows a Young Priest Who Uncovers the Dark Secrets of Several Ancient Burial Sites

Recent release “Innocents of the Earth” from Covenant Books author John Conrad follows Father William Evers who, following the death of his sister, is sent to investigate a series of ancient burial sites around the world. In doing so, Father Evers stumbles into a dark conspiracy concerning rituals of ancient civilizations that sacrificed the most innocent souls for the greed of mankind.