Author Phyllis Louise’s New Book, "I Was Made for More," is a Powerful Account That Explores the Notion That God Wants More for His Children, as Seen in Scripture
Recent release “I Was Made for More” from Covenant Books author Phyllis Louise is a compelling read that highlights the idea that God does not want a small life for his children but would instead rather have them experience a fulfilling existence. Drawing from her own journey and well known Biblical figures, Phyllis aims to help readers open themselves to God’s purpose for them.
New York, NY, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Phyllis Louise, a loving mother and grandmother who worked as an educator and was married to her late husband for thirty-one years, has completed her new book, “I Was Made for More”: a thought-provoking read that explores Scriptural passages and the author’s own life journey to reflect on God’s desire for his children to live in abundance through his blessings.
“The reason for this title is not to despise the day of small beginnings,” writes Phyllis. “Always see the goodness of God all around you. See the beauty of His holiness. What has God brought you from? What has God brought you to? There is a reason for you to experience what you are experiencing today. God has surely made you for more.
“We can see in the Scriptures that God is a God of increase. He will increase you more and more. Remember when He prayed for the fish and the loaves, and they multiplied. He has prayed for you, and you are blessed. Then God makes you a blessing to so many.
“Remember Moses' small beginning. He wasn't even supposed to live, yet he became the Prince of Egypt. He was the one God chose to deliver His people from Egypt and from the hand of Pharaoh. When you have God's favor upon you, nothing can stop you from increasing more and more. It doesn't matter how small you begin. David had a slingshot, and it only took one stone to kill Goliath. Do you have any Goliaths in your life?
“There are other biblical accounts to show us that God wants more for us. Job, even when he suffered and he lost everything, even his health, was restored again with more than he had in the beginning. You may be experiencing doubt, confusion, or even unbelief, but it doesn't stop God. He is the God of more than enough. Just a small mustard seed of faith will move mountains in your life. Give Him a chance today.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Phyllis Louise’s new book will encourage readers from all walks of life to look for paradise in none other than Jesus, opening their eyes to the truth that the Lord will always want more for his followers and never leave them with less than they deserve.
Readers can purchase “I Was Made for More” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
