Author Phyllis Louise’s New Book, "I Was Made for More," is a Powerful Account That Explores the Notion That God Wants More for His Children, as Seen in Scripture

Recent release “I Was Made for More” from Covenant Books author Phyllis Louise is a compelling read that highlights the idea that God does not want a small life for his children but would instead rather have them experience a fulfilling existence. Drawing from her own journey and well known Biblical figures, Phyllis aims to help readers open themselves to God’s purpose for them.