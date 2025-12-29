Author Michael P. Keegan’s New Book, "Swords of Stone," is a Riveting Novel That Follows an Emperor’s Quest to Bring Light and Hope to a Land That Only Knows Darkness
Recent release “Swords of Stone” from Covenant Books author Michael P. Keegan is a compelling story set in the land of Coin, where darkness reigns and the people know only night. But amidst the chaos, the Emperor of Day brings his army and four unlikely heroes to liberate Coin and bring the light of day and liberation.
Orangeburg, NY, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael P. Keegan, a follower of Christ and the youngest of three children who enjoys spending time with his family, has completed his new book, “Swords of Stone”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows four heroes who must save the land of Coin from eternal darkness and ruin.
Keegan writes, “In the land called Coin, it is always night. There is talk of war from the south, as a dragon circles over a volcano, and forces of tyranny come marching from the north. Among the chaos, the Emperor of Day and his army of four unlikely heroes (Cephas, Levi, Esau, and Bartimaeus), are on a mission to liberate the oppressed, and enlist as many as possible to their cause before it’s too late—and ultimately bring Day to a land that has only known darkness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael P. Keegan’s new book, which incorporates the author’s faith, will help to spark an interest in readers to discover the real meaning behind the symbolic illustrations to be found throughout the book, helping to bring them closer to the Lord on their own journey of faith.
Readers can purchase “Swords of Stone” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
