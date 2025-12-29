Author Michael P. Keegan’s New Book, "Swords of Stone," is a Riveting Novel That Follows an Emperor’s Quest to Bring Light and Hope to a Land That Only Knows Darkness

Recent release “Swords of Stone” from Covenant Books author Michael P. Keegan is a compelling story set in the land of Coin, where darkness reigns and the people know only night. But amidst the chaos, the Emperor of Day brings his army and four unlikely heroes to liberate Coin and bring the light of day and liberation.