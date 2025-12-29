Author Erik Collins’s New Book, "Personal Power: My Journey with Manic Depression," is a Poignant Series of Poems Exploring the Author’s Trials and Triumphs Through Life
Recent release “Personal Power: My Journey with Manic Depression” from Newman Springs Publishing author Erik Collins is a compelling memoir that takes readers through the author’s personal struggles with his mental health. Told through prose, “Personal Power” offers a sense of hope to those facing similar challenges in their own lives.
Abita Springs, LA, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Erik Collins has completed his new book, “Personal Power: My Journey with Manic Depression,” a stirring and heartfelt account told through poems that explores how the author managed to overcome the trials in his life, finding a path of healing and purpose amidst the chaos of his mental health journey.
“This book is about love, joy, trials, tribulations, pain, and anguish,” writes Collins. “It also talks about having and overcoming adversity. I started out playing guitar as therapy for manic depressive episodes, but thanks to the gift of writing poetry, I can express my feelings eloquently in words. This book is an autobiography, and I am hoping that people can find help from my story.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Erik Collins’s riveting series will capture the hearts and minds of readers, weaving a deeply personal and intimate self-portrait that will resonate with those facing similar struggles and offer a sense of hope and healing.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Personal Power: My Journey with Manic Depression” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
