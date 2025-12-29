Author Erik Collins’s New Book, "Personal Power: My Journey with Manic Depression," is a Poignant Series of Poems Exploring the Author’s Trials and Triumphs Through Life

Recent release “Personal Power: My Journey with Manic Depression” from Newman Springs Publishing author Erik Collins is a compelling memoir that takes readers through the author’s personal struggles with his mental health. Told through prose, “Personal Power” offers a sense of hope to those facing similar challenges in their own lives.