Author Edna Cruse’s New Book, "If Only I Prayed, Things Would Have Been Different," is a Compelling Memoir Exploring How the Author’s Faith Impacted Her Trials in Life
Recent release "If Only I Prayed, Things Would Have Been Different" from Newman Springs Publishing author Edna Cruse is a poignant and thought-provoking autobiographical account that chronicles the struggles the author endured in life. Through it all, Cruse reflects on what might have happened had she reacted to her struggles differently by relying on her faith.
Rancho Cucamonga, CA, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Edna Cruse has completed her new book, "If Only I Prayed, Things Would Have Been Different": a compelling read that explores the author’s challenges she faced in life, and the lessons she learned from her experiences as well as her faith in the Lord.
“Could it have given me the peace I was searching for even in the midst of struggle? In those moments of uncertainty, I wonder if praying would have made the difference,” writes Cruse. “The truth is, we can’t change the past. All we have is the present and the lessons learned from the ‘what-ifs.’ A part of me still wonders if I had stepped up instead of hesitating, if I had embraced the chance to pray instead of holding back, would my story have unfolded in a different way?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Edna Cruse’s enthralling tale will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on the author’s reflections of her life’s journey, and her relationship with her faith. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “If Only I Prayed, Things Would Have Been Different” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering them a personal testament to the power of faith in times of darkness.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "If Only I Prayed, Things Would Have Been Different" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
