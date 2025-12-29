Author Edna Cruse’s New Book, "If Only I Prayed, Things Would Have Been Different," is a Compelling Memoir Exploring How the Author’s Faith Impacted Her Trials in Life

Recent release "If Only I Prayed, Things Would Have Been Different" from Newman Springs Publishing author Edna Cruse is a poignant and thought-provoking autobiographical account that chronicles the struggles the author endured in life. Through it all, Cruse reflects on what might have happened had she reacted to her struggles differently by relying on her faith.