Jeremy Andres’s New Book, "Why I Quit Teaching to Become a Monorail Driver," Offers a Former Educator’s Insightful Perspective on the Ups and Downs of Teaching
Spring Lake, MI, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jeremy Andres, a loving husband and father who taught for twenty-six years in Muskegon, Michigan, has completed his most recent book, “Why I Quit Teaching to Become a Monorail Driver”: an engaging and captivating look at what educators across the nation face on a daily basis, highlights the struggles and triumphs with equal parts humor and sincerity.
“You think you know everything about education because you sat in a classroom for a major chunk of your life? Wrong,” writes Andres. “This book will take you inside schools to see what is really going on. Good kids, bad kids, super teachers, teachers who just want the summers off, coddling parents, and deadbeat parents—we got it all. Even the janitors are fair game. The whole time, we will not take ourselves too seriously. We will laugh—a lot. And heck, maybe we will even solve our education woes and heal a divided nation. Or not.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jeremy Andres’s book will take readers through the daily struggles and victories of teachers, from unruly students and their equally unruly parents to fickle school administrators and fellow educators who are there for the wrong reasons. Deeply personal and honest, “Why I Quit Teaching to Become a Monorail Driver” is sure to resonate with current and former teachers, as well as anyone interested in a true look at the world of education in America.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Why I Quit Teaching to Become a Monorail Driver” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“You think you know everything about education because you sat in a classroom for a major chunk of your life? Wrong,” writes Andres. “This book will take you inside schools to see what is really going on. Good kids, bad kids, super teachers, teachers who just want the summers off, coddling parents, and deadbeat parents—we got it all. Even the janitors are fair game. The whole time, we will not take ourselves too seriously. We will laugh—a lot. And heck, maybe we will even solve our education woes and heal a divided nation. Or not.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jeremy Andres’s book will take readers through the daily struggles and victories of teachers, from unruly students and their equally unruly parents to fickle school administrators and fellow educators who are there for the wrong reasons. Deeply personal and honest, “Why I Quit Teaching to Become a Monorail Driver” is sure to resonate with current and former teachers, as well as anyone interested in a true look at the world of education in America.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Why I Quit Teaching to Become a Monorail Driver” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories