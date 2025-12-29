Trisha Warren’s New Book, "The First 24 Hours," is a Thought-Provoking Guide to Help Readers Through the Emotional Landscape Following the Discovery of an Affair
Hobbs, NM, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Trisha Warren, who currently resides in Hobbs, New Mexico with her family, has completed her most recent book, “The First 24 Hours: What to do when you find out your spouse has had an affair”: a faith-based guide to help readers navigate the difficult moments immediately following the discovery of an affair in their marriage.
“You are feeling many things right now and need help! I know that because I remember being in your shoes,” shares Warren. “You are facing the reality that your spouse has betrayed you by having an affair. In this book, I offer answers to questions you have and insight that will help navigate you through this tough season. No matter how hopeless and discouraged you may feel right now, it’s not over. You have a beautiful life ahead of you, and there is light at the end of the tunnel, so don’t give up!”
Published by Fulton Books, Trisha Warren’s book is partly inspired by the author’s own experiences, and shares personal insight and Biblical truths to offer guidance and hope. Practical and spiritually focused, “The First 24 Hours” is a powerful resource that will help anyone overcome the sting of betrayal while providing steps to protecting themselves, their family, and their future.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The First 24 Hours: What to do when you find out your spouse has had an affair” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
