Ella Rouviere’s New Book, "Paul and His Herd," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Many Adventures of Paul the Cat and His Pack of Fellow Cats, Rabbits, and a Dog
Sandy, UT, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ella Rouviere, who resides in Utah with her fur babies, Tyggeer and Captain America, has completed her most recent book, “Paul and His Herd”: a captivating story of a cat named Paul who quickly becomes the leader of the pack as his owner adds more animals to the family.
“This book begins with the adventures of a special cat named Paul,” shares Rouviere. “It soon became obvious he was the leader as more fur babies were added to the herd. It didn’t matter what species they were.”
“Eventually, there were three cats, two rabbits, and one dog. And at the end, more surprises. Enjoy reading about their antics. Maybe they will inspire you to give some love to a fur baby.”
Published by Fulton Books, Ella Rouviere’s book is inspired by the author’s lifelong love of animals, as well as her belief that having animals can help to improve one’s health and life. With adorable photos of each animal to help bring Rouviere’s story to life, “Paul and His Herd” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a perfect read for animal lovers everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Paul and His Herd” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
