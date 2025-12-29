Dr. Kereen Tatham-Brown’s Newly Released “STEM Superstars: Women Who Changed the World (A-Z)” is an Inspiring and Empowering Celebration of Women Pioneers in STEM
“STEM Superstars: Women Who Changed the World (A-Z)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Kereen Tatham-Brown highlights twenty-six groundbreaking women whose achievements in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics continue to shape the world, offering young readers motivation to pursue their own purpose and potential.
New York, NY, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “STEM Superstars: Women Who Changed the World (A-Z)”: an engaging and uplifting tribute to trailblazing women whose contributions transformed the STEM landscape. “STEM Superstars: Women Who Changed the World (A-Z)” is the creation of published author, Dr. Kereen Tatham-Brown, a passionate educator, devoted advocate, and fervent champion for gender equality and diversity in STEM fields, inspired by her Christian faith. With expertise in instructional design and teaching, Kereen is committed to empowering young minds and fostering a love for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Rooted in the Christian values of service, justice, and the belief that all individuals are created with purpose and potential, Kereen’s work encourages young people—especially young women—to see their value as innovators and leaders in these fields.
Dr. Kereen Tatham-Brown shares, “Step into a world of inspiration and achievement with STEM Superstars: Women Who Changed the World (A–Z)—a celebration of some incredible women whose brilliance has transformed Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).
In a time when women make up less than 30 percent of the global STEM workforce, this book shines a spotlight on twenty-six trailblazing women who defied the odds and shattered stereotypes. From aerospace engineering to zoology, each chapter introduces a pioneering innovator who made groundbreaking contributions in her field. Through their perseverance and passion, these women have not only revolutionised industries but also paved the way for future generations.
Meet figures like Ada Lovelace, the world’s first computer programmer; Jane Goodall, the legendary environmental scientist; and Jennifer Doudna, a Nobel-winning biochemist. Their compelling stories are accompanied by key insights into their work, challenges, and enduring impact.
Authored by Dr. Kereen Tatham-Brown, a passionate educator and advocate for gender equality in STEM, this book is more than a collection of biographies. It’s a powerful tool to ignite ambition, encourage diversity, and inspire young women to dream big and pursue their God-given potential.
Perfect for readers of all ages, STEM Superstars is a must-read for students, educators, parents, and anyone curious about the extraordinary women who are changing the world. Let their stories spark your curiosity, fuel your ambitions, and remind you that the future of STEM is as limitless as your imagination.
Embark on this journey of discovery and empowerment and find your own inspiration among the STEM Superstars!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Kereen Tatham-Brown’s new book offers an inspiring resource that celebrates achievement, encourages diversity, and motivates young readers to explore the vast possibilities within STEM.
Consumers can purchase “STEM Superstars: Women Who Changed the World (A-Z)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “STEM Superstars: Women Who Changed the World (A-Z)”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Kereen Tatham-Brown’s new book offers an inspiring resource that celebrates achievement, encourages diversity, and motivates young readers to explore the vast possibilities within STEM.
