Dr. Kereen Tatham-Brown’s Newly Released “STEM Superstars: Women Who Changed the World (A-Z)” is an Inspiring and Empowering Celebration of Women Pioneers in STEM

“STEM Superstars: Women Who Changed the World (A-Z)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Kereen Tatham-Brown highlights twenty-six groundbreaking women whose achievements in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics continue to shape the world, offering young readers motivation to pursue their own purpose and potential.