Mary Rose Lila’s Newly Released "Zip Hop" is a Heartfelt Children’s Story Celebrating Family, Creativity, and the Joyful Traditions That Stitch Generations Together
“Zip Hop” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Rose Lila is a delightfully illustrated tale that captures the excitement of six sisters preparing for Easter as they choose fabrics, patterns, and notions for their handmade dresses. With warmth and nostalgia, Lila honors the beauty of family memories and the loving work of a devoted mother.
Grayslake, IL, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Zip Hop”: a vibrant and endearing celebration of sisterhood, imagination, and the treasured rituals of childhood. “Zip Hop” is the creation of published author, Mary Rose Lila, a dedicated wife and mother who cherishes her upbringing within a large family.
Mary Rose Lila shares, “Enter the world of love that is shared when a mom takes her girls to the fabric store to choose everything needed to create them each their own Easter dress. Experience the joy of six sisters as they have fun “picking and changing their minds ’til all the picking is done.” Discover the labor of love that leads up to the big day!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Rose Lila’s new book is a tender portrayal of the magic found in family traditions and the love woven into handmade treasures. Young readers will delight in the colorful fabrics and bustling scenes, while adults will appreciate the nostalgia and heartfelt tribute to a mother’s devotion. Zip Hop is a celebration of creativity, memory making, and the joy that comes from moments shared together.
Consumers can purchase “Zip Hop” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Zip Hop”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
