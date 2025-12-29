Mary Rose Lila’s Newly Released "Zip Hop" is a Heartfelt Children’s Story Celebrating Family, Creativity, and the Joyful Traditions That Stitch Generations Together

“Zip Hop” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Rose Lila is a delightfully illustrated tale that captures the excitement of six sisters preparing for Easter as they choose fabrics, patterns, and notions for their handmade dresses. With warmth and nostalgia, Lila honors the beauty of family memories and the loving work of a devoted mother.