Corey and Ashley Lee’s Newly Released "Carlos the Colorblind Chameleon" is a Joyful Children’s Story About Seeing Differences as Strengths
“Carlos the Colorblind Chameleon” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Corey and Ashley Lee is an inspiring and imaginative story that helps children understand colorblindness, acceptance, and the strength found in seeing the world differently.
Galveston, TX, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Carlos the Colorblind Chameleon”: a lively and uplifting children’s story that follows a courageous young chameleon who learns that his differences are not weaknesses, but strengths. “Carlos the Colorblind Chameleon” is the creation of published authors, Corey and Ashley Lee.
Corey Lee didn’t realize he was colorblind until second grade when he was constantly being told he was coloring his work wrong. He quickly learned to read the names on his crayons and color things “the way they should be” to cover up his disability.
As he grew, he realized that seeing things differently had many advantages, and there was nothing wrong with the way he saw the world. After all, he could find shark teeth on the beach better than anyone else, and camouflaged animals were never able to hide from him as they could from the rest of the world. He learned that seeing things differently was not bad; it was just different.
Corey grew up and married the love of his life, Ashley Lee, a former teacher who loves to write. They worked together to write this book. They hope it will inspire kids with colorblindness to find their superpower so they can grow up feeling strong, not wrong.
Corey and Ashley Lee share, “Carlos the Chameleon has a secret that is going to come out soon. He is colorblind, and he knows he won’t be able to pass his big test at school, but with the help of his best friends, he learns that seeing the world differently can sometimes save the day.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Corey and Ashley Lee’s new book is a beautifully illustrated, emotionally rich story designed to help young readers embrace their differences, develop empathy, and discover the power of self-acceptance and friendship.
Consumers can purchase “Carlos the Colorblind Chameleon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Carlos the Colorblind Chameleon”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
