Kurt Wallace’s Newly Released "Everyone Needs a Little Jesus In Their Life Every Day" is an Inspiring Reflection on Faith and God’s Message of Love and Salvation

“Everyone Needs a Little Jesus In Their Life Every Day: A Simple Christian Perspective That Explains Our Devotion to Jesus Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kurt Wallace is a heartfelt guide that helps readers rediscover the beauty and clarity of God’s Word, focusing on the timeless truth found in John 3:16.