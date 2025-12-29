Kurt Wallace’s Newly Released "Everyone Needs a Little Jesus In Their Life Every Day" is an Inspiring Reflection on Faith and God’s Message of Love and Salvation
“Everyone Needs a Little Jesus In Their Life Every Day: A Simple Christian Perspective That Explains Our Devotion to Jesus Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kurt Wallace is a heartfelt guide that helps readers rediscover the beauty and clarity of God’s Word, focusing on the timeless truth found in John 3:16.
Maplesville, AL, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Everyone Needs a Little Jesus In Their Life Every Day: A Simple Christian Perspective That Explains Our Devotion to Jesus Christ”: an uplifting spiritual resource that reminds believers of the simple yet profound message of God’s love. “Everyone Needs a Little Jesus In Their Life Every Day: A Simple Christian Perspective That Explains Our Devotion to Jesus Christ” is the creation of published author, Kurt Wallace, a devoted Christian, husband, and father whose life and ministry have been shaped by both trials and the redeeming power of God’s love. After years of running from his faith, a life-changing encounter with God while working as a truck driver brought him back into a deep, personal relationship with Christ. Since that moment, Wallace has dedicated his life to serving the Lord through his church, community, and writing. Married for more than fifty years to his high school sweetheart, Connie, he finds strength in his faith and family, giving God the glory for turning tragedy into triumph. His story is a testament to grace, redemption, and the unshakable truth that God never stops pursuing His children.
Kurt Wallace shares, “Have you ever wondered why the Bible seems so hard to understand? Why would God—who always tells us how much he loves us—make us work so hard to grasp the concepts contained in his Word? He really doesn’t. It just seems that way because Satan is constantly whispering in your ear (like he did Eve in the garden) that God is purposefully making things difficult. Sometimes we equate reading with understanding. Just because I read the US Constitution in high school doesn’t mean I understand how to apply it. Reading and understanding don’t always go hand in hand.
Fortunately for us, God put everything we need to know about him, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit in one simple verse that is twenty-five words long and easily memorized by schoolchildren: John 3:16. This book takes this verse and breaks it down in easy-to-understand words and phrases explaining what God has done for us and why he did it. My prayer is that this book will open the eyes of your heart, warm your soul, and draw you closer to God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kurt Wallace’s new book offers a sincere and accessible exploration of Christian faith that encourages readers to deepen their relationship with Jesus and find renewed purpose in His Word.
Consumers can purchase “Everyone Needs a Little Jesus In Their Life Every Day: A Simple Christian Perspective That Explains Our Devotion to Jesus Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Everyone Needs a Little Jesus In Their Life Every Day: A Simple Christian Perspective That Explains Our Devotion to Jesus Christ”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kurt Wallace shares, “Have you ever wondered why the Bible seems so hard to understand? Why would God—who always tells us how much he loves us—make us work so hard to grasp the concepts contained in his Word? He really doesn’t. It just seems that way because Satan is constantly whispering in your ear (like he did Eve in the garden) that God is purposefully making things difficult. Sometimes we equate reading with understanding. Just because I read the US Constitution in high school doesn’t mean I understand how to apply it. Reading and understanding don’t always go hand in hand.
Fortunately for us, God put everything we need to know about him, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit in one simple verse that is twenty-five words long and easily memorized by schoolchildren: John 3:16. This book takes this verse and breaks it down in easy-to-understand words and phrases explaining what God has done for us and why he did it. My prayer is that this book will open the eyes of your heart, warm your soul, and draw you closer to God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kurt Wallace’s new book offers a sincere and accessible exploration of Christian faith that encourages readers to deepen their relationship with Jesus and find renewed purpose in His Word.
Consumers can purchase “Everyone Needs a Little Jesus In Their Life Every Day: A Simple Christian Perspective That Explains Our Devotion to Jesus Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Everyone Needs a Little Jesus In Their Life Every Day: A Simple Christian Perspective That Explains Our Devotion to Jesus Christ”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories