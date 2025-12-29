A Witness’s Newly Released "The Book of the Seed of Knowledge" is a Provocative Exploration of Prophecy, Politics, and Divine Revelation
“The Book of the Seed of Knowledge” from Christian Faith Publishing author A Witness is a bold spiritual investigation into America’s future, biblical secrets, and apocalyptic insight, connecting past prophecy with present-day events.
New York, NY, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Book of the Seed of Knowledge”, a compelling and unfiltered dive into end-time prophecy, hidden biblical messages, and political mysteries, is the creation of published author, A Witness.
A Witness shares, “What is the fate of America? The future of Trump? Secrets of the solar eclipses and the connection to Trump? Hidden secrets of the Bible? The greater exodus and an attack on America? The rise of Antipas? This and so much more are in The Book of the Seed of Knowledge.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A Witness’s new book presents an urgent and challenging message to believers and skeptics alike, unpacking controversial spiritual insights, coded scriptural meaning, and present-day significance in a turbulent world. With a mix of prophetic interpretation, geopolitical analysis, and scriptural study, the author invites readers to dig deeper into the signs of the times.
Consumers can purchase “The Book of the Seed of Knowledge” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Book of the Seed of Knowledge”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
