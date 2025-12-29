Andrea L. McKee’s Newly Released “The bee who believed she was broken” is a Faith-Based Children’s Book That Delivers a Powerful Message of Healing, Purpose, and Hope

“The bee who believed she was broken: A Bee-utiful Story of Love, Purpose, and Hope.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrea L. McKee is an inspiring and emotionally uplifting story that helps children discover their value through God’s love, even in the midst of pain and hardship.