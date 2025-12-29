Andrea L. McKee’s Newly Released “The bee who believed she was broken” is a Faith-Based Children’s Book That Delivers a Powerful Message of Healing, Purpose, and Hope
“The bee who believed she was broken: A Bee-utiful Story of Love, Purpose, and Hope.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Andrea L. McKee is an inspiring and emotionally uplifting story that helps children discover their value through God’s love, even in the midst of pain and hardship.
Forney, TX, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The bee who believed she was broken: A Bee-utiful Story of Love, Purpose, and Hope.”: a tender and beautifully written children’s book that explores resilience, faith, and the discovery of God’s purpose through life’s challenges. “The bee who believed she was broken: A Bee-utiful Story of Love, Purpose, and Hope.” is the creation of published author, Andrea L. McKee, a dedicated wife and mother who grew up in Sacramento and now resides in the Dallas, Texas area.
McKee shares, “At a very young age, little Honey Bee had her wings torn – rendering her flightless. Unable to pollinate flowers like the other honey bees, she feels as though God has abandoned her and wonders if her life has any purpose.
Through her honest conversation with God, He reveals to her that she was never abandoned. Through her struggles – she has been fulfilling her purpose all along. Whether it was in helping her first friend, the ladybug, whose shell was cracked and dented, or her last friend in the story, the spider who fell to the ground. It is in these encounters, where she offers hope to the hurting, that God makes known what the enemy meant for evil, He has used for her good – and the good of so many more.
One billion children worldwide experience trauma each year. This story is a tribute to them and to the promise of beauty from ashes only found in our loving Savior, Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrea L. McKee’s new book is a moving and compassionate reminder that even brokenness can be transformed into purpose and that no child is ever forgotten by God.
Consumers can purchase “The bee who believed she was broken: A Bee-utiful Story of Love, Purpose, and Hope.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The bee who believed she was broken: A Bee-utiful Story of Love, Purpose, and Hope.”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
McKee shares, “At a very young age, little Honey Bee had her wings torn – rendering her flightless. Unable to pollinate flowers like the other honey bees, she feels as though God has abandoned her and wonders if her life has any purpose.
Through her honest conversation with God, He reveals to her that she was never abandoned. Through her struggles – she has been fulfilling her purpose all along. Whether it was in helping her first friend, the ladybug, whose shell was cracked and dented, or her last friend in the story, the spider who fell to the ground. It is in these encounters, where she offers hope to the hurting, that God makes known what the enemy meant for evil, He has used for her good – and the good of so many more.
One billion children worldwide experience trauma each year. This story is a tribute to them and to the promise of beauty from ashes only found in our loving Savior, Jesus Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrea L. McKee’s new book is a moving and compassionate reminder that even brokenness can be transformed into purpose and that no child is ever forgotten by God.
Consumers can purchase “The bee who believed she was broken: A Bee-utiful Story of Love, Purpose, and Hope.” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The bee who believed she was broken: A Bee-utiful Story of Love, Purpose, and Hope.”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories