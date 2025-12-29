Rick D. Bawcom’s Newly Released "Effectual Prayer Nourished in the Heart by Christ" is a Thoughtful Guide That Invites Believers Into a More Intimate Life of Prayer

“Effectual Prayer Nourished in the Heart by Christ: “Lord, teach us to pray.” (Luke 11:1)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rick D. Bawcom is an inspiring and biblically grounded exploration of prayer as a living relationship with God. With clarity and pastoral warmth, Bawcom helps readers rediscover prayer as a joyful, Spirit-nourished communion rather than a mere duty.