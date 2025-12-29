Rick D. Bawcom’s Newly Released "Effectual Prayer Nourished in the Heart by Christ" is a Thoughtful Guide That Invites Believers Into a More Intimate Life of Prayer
“Effectual Prayer Nourished in the Heart by Christ: “Lord, teach us to pray.” (Luke 11:1)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rick D. Bawcom is an inspiring and biblically grounded exploration of prayer as a living relationship with God. With clarity and pastoral warmth, Bawcom helps readers rediscover prayer as a joyful, Spirit-nourished communion rather than a mere duty.
Kansas City, MO, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Effectual Prayer Nourished in the Heart by Christ: “Lord, teach us to pray.” (Luke 11:1)”: a compelling and spiritually rich examination of prayer as the lifeline between the believer and God. “Effectual Prayer Nourished in the Heart by Christ: “Lord, teach us to pray.” (Luke 11:1)” is the creation of published author, Rick D. Bawcom, who has served in the pioneering work of church planting and pastoral ministry for twenty-five years. He met Donna during his first year at Bible College and they married in 1974. They have eleven wonderful children and, at present, thirty-three delightful grandchildren. Rick is focused on writing and speaking, expounding subjects which strengthen churches, the Christian family, and the individual believer in the practical realities of walking with God.
Bawcom shares, “The way you think of prayer will influence the way you approach praying. If perceived as mere duty and obligation, there will be no relational joy experienced. However, if prayer is participation in a vital connection, an essential lifeline, between your soul and your God through Jesus Christ, prayer moves into a different light, a new perspective, a living relationship. Prayer presents itself as God’s gift and the only avenue to enjoy communion with the Godhead: the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Think of it: actual connection and companionship between you and the Almighty! Understanding this relationship, purchased by Christ, is the purpose of the book you hold in your hands.
The Lord Jesus found great delight in the presence of his Father. The bond of eternal love, satisfaction, and enriching fulfillment clearly displayed itself in the atmosphere of his prayers. If you heard him, you would want him to teach you to pray. God the Father knew this about you. The disciples witnessed Christ praying, and it compelled them to ask, “Lord, teach us to pray.” This little volume expounds his answer.
The nurturing influence of Christ through the indwelling Holy Spirit gives life to genuine prayer in the child of God. Prayer is not overcoming God’s reluctance to bless us. Rather, it is laying hold of his great willingness to do so. Come and enter the heavenly atmosphere of this reality. Developing an effectual prayer life is a process of growth in the believer’s relationship with God. It is an invitation to be a colaborer with God in Christian maturity. It is a lifelong pursuit. This book expounds on some of the essential ways Christ nourishes the soul in effectual prayer.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rick D. Bawcom’s new book provides a powerful, Scripture-based foundation for those longing to deepen their prayer life. Encouraging and accessible, it guides readers toward a richer understanding of communion with God and offers practical steps for cultivating a lifelong, Spirit-led partnership with Christ in prayer.
Consumers can purchase “Effectual Prayer Nourished in the Heart by Christ: “Lord, teach us to pray.” (Luke 11:1)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Effectual Prayer Nourished in the Heart by Christ: “Lord, teach us to pray.” (Luke 11:1)”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
