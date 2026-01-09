iclypzx! Kicks Off 2026 with New Single “On Top”
ICLYPZX! releases his new single “ONTOP” on January 9, 2026 across all major streaming platforms. The high-energy underground hip-hop track introduces a focused, fearless, and explicitly real new chapter for the Connecticut-based artist, driven by atmospheric production, raw presence, and forward momentum. Built for listeners who value intensity and authenticity, “ONTOP” fits playlists highlighting emerging underground, alternative, and experimental artists shaping the next wave.
Norwalk, CT, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Underground hip-hop artist ICLYPZX! (eclipse!) releases his new single, “ONTOP,” available today on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. The release marks the beginning of a new creative chapter for the artist, showcasing a more focused, fearless, and explicitly real direction in both sound and message.
Starting the new year with momentum, “ONTOP” is a high-energy underground hip-hop track centered on confidence, pressure, and forward motion. Built on atmospheric production and driven by direct, commanding delivery, the song captures the voice behind ICLYPZX!’s vision while pushing intensity to the forefront. The track serves as both an introduction for new listeners and a statement for longtime supporters, reinforcing the artist’s commitment to authenticity over trends.
“ONTOP is about stepping fully into who I am right now,” says ICLYPZX!. “It’s not about perfection—it’s about energy, direction, and trusting the process. This record represents growth, pressure, and moving forward without hesitation.”
The release is especially suited for playlists focused on underground rap, alternative hip-hop, experimental sounds, and emerging artists, appealing to listeners who crave raw presence and unfiltered expression. With “ONTOP,” ICLYPZX! positions himself among a new wave of independent artists shaping the future of underground music through consistency, creative control, and direct-to-fan connection.
This single also signals the start of the artist’s TAKEOVA run, a larger creative narrative that will continue across upcoming releases throughout 2026. By maintaining independence and a hands-on approach to production, promotion, and community-building, ICLYPZX! continues to carve his own lane in today’s evolving music landscape.
“ONTOP” is now available worldwide on all major streaming platforms.
Gregory Foster
203-570-5266
https://beacons.ai/iclypzx_
Instagram: iclypzx_
