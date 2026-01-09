iclypzx! Kicks Off 2026 with New Single “On Top”

ICLYPZX! releases his new single “ONTOP” on January 9, 2026 across all major streaming platforms. The high-energy underground hip-hop track introduces a focused, fearless, and explicitly real new chapter for the Connecticut-based artist, driven by atmospheric production, raw presence, and forward momentum. Built for listeners who value intensity and authenticity, “ONTOP” fits playlists highlighting emerging underground, alternative, and experimental artists shaping the next wave.