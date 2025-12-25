Andeavour Launches "Files Antivirus and Personal Information Defender" for U.S. QuickBooks Users
Andeavour Launches "Files Antivirus and Personal Information Defender" for U.S. QuickBooks Users — An Essential Security and Compliance Control for Financial Files.
Tel Aviv, Israel, December 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Andeavour, an AI-driven organizational intelligence company, today announced the release of Files Antivirus and Personal Information Defender, now available to U.S. users via the QuickBooks App Store.
The application is designed as a mandatory security and compliance control for businesses using QuickBooks, helping organizations protect financial files, prevent malware and data exposure, and maintain compliance with modern regulatory and privacy requirements.
As financial teams increasingly exchange invoices, contracts, tax documents, and reports through digital workflows, file-based threats and unintended exposure of personal or regulated data have become a critical risk. Files Antivirus and Personal Information Defender addresses this gap by continuously analyzing files for malicious content and sensitive information - without disrupting existing QuickBooks workflows.
"Financial files are one of the most targeted and least protected assets in small and mid-sized businesses," said Alexey Sapozhnikov, CEO of Andeavour . "Files Antivirus and Personal Information Defender is not a 'nice-to-have' add-on—it is an essential control for protecting files, reducing compliance risk, and maintaining trust in financial operations."
An Essential Layer of Protection for QuickBooks Users
Files Antivirus and Personal Information Defender provides:
Automated antivirus scanning of files associated with QuickBooks workflows
Detection of personal and sensitive information to reduce privacy and regulatory risk
Compliance-oriented insights to support internal controls and audits
Immediate deployment with zero integration, requiring no configuration or process changes
By combining file security with AI-driven personal information detection, the application helps organizations address requirements related to data protection, financial governance, and third-party risk—areas that are increasingly scrutinized by auditors, partners, and regulators.
The application is particularly relevant for companies handling customer data, employee records, invoices, tax documentation, and externally shared financial files.
Files Antivirus and Personal Information Defender is now available to U.S. QuickBooks users via the QuickBooks App Store:
https://quickbooks.intuit.com/app/apps/appdetails/filesantivirus/en-us/
Contact
Alliance Andeavour Group Ltd.Contact
Alexey Sapozhnikov
972522363823
andeavour.io
