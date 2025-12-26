Former Pro Basketball Star Turned Real Estate Developer, Rashad Jones-Jennings, Launches Mission to Revitalize Underserved Neighborhoods Through $60M+ Developments
Chattanooga, TN, December 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Former professional basketball standout Rashad Jones-Jennings, known for leading the nation in rebounds and dominating overseas leagues, is now drawing national attention for a different kind of impact — revitalizing the same types of communities he grew up in through innovative, mixed-income real estate development.
After a career-ending knee injury forced him to rethink life beyond the court, Jones-Jennings pivoted into real estate with the same tenacity that made him a top athlete. He earned his real estate license during off-seasons and, after months without a deal, famously Ubered for a month to raise $500 for marketing — which led to his first $30,000 check.
Today, Jones-Jennings is spearheading over $60 million in active developments, including tiny-home projects, mixed-income communities, townhomes, and neighborhood-boosting commercial assets. His company has paid back every investor to date, and he recently launched a $10 million investment fund to expand the mission.
“I’m Focused on Turning Hoods Into Neighborhoods.”
Jones-Jennings’ work centers on revitalization without displacement — raising the average median income (AMI), improving infrastructure, and creating stable environments where families can build long-term wealth.
“I grew up with limited resources. I know what it feels like to sleep on floors and not know where your next meal is coming from,” said Jones-Jennings. “I’m building communities where kids don’t have to grow up the way I did. My goal is simple: turn hoods into neighborhoods.”
A Blueprint for Athletes and Underserved Communities
Jones-Jennings also hosts “Developing Athletes,” the fast-rising podcast where he teaches athletes how to invest, build wealth, and transition beyond sports.
“One injury can change your whole life. Athletes need to be financially bulletproof long before retirement,” said Jones-Jennings. “I want to be the blueprint I never had.”
His platform extends beyond athletes — offering education, access, and opportunities to families in underserved neighborhoods who traditionally have been blocked out of real estate ownership.
A Billion-Dollar Vision for Community Revitalization
Jones-Jennings is now focused on:
Completing multiple Chattanooga developments
Building more mixed-income housing across the Southeast
Expanding his $10M fund
Producing online real estate development courses
Partnering with athletes, creators, and investors to fuel safe, affordable homeownership
Raising local AMI to enhance schools, businesses, and economic stability
“My mission is legacy,” Jones-Jennings said. “I want my last name to stand for something. And I want to leave behind communities that are better than when I found them.”
About Rashad Jones-Jennings
Rashad Jones-Jennings is a retired professional basketball player (Philadelphia 76ers, Europe, Asia, South America) turned award-winning real estate developer. He currently leads more than $60 million in active development projects focused on mixed-income neighborhoods and community revitalization. He is also the creator of the “Developing Athletes” podcast and founder of PostPro Capital, which recently launched a $10 million investment fund.
Media Contact:
Post Pro Capital- Kanika Jones- Partnerships
Email: partnerships@postprogroup.com
Website: www.PostProCapital.com
Instagram: @Postpro_Shadzilla
Podcast: Developing Athletes
