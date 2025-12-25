Unsolicited Press Presents “Louder Than Silence”: A Year-End Livestream Celebrating Womxn’s Voices
Portland, OR, December 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Unsolicited Press will close its 2025 Year of Womxn with Louder Than Silence, a live, round-robin reading featuring womxn authors from across its 2025 publishing list. The virtual event will stream live on YouTube on Tuesday, December 30, from 2:00–6:00pm Pacific, bringing together voices from fiction, poetry, memoir, translation, and experimental nonfiction.
Throughout 2025, Unsolicited Press published 38 books by womxn writers, spanning genres and geographies, and engaging themes of identity, justice, motherhood, grief, spirituality, ecology, love, and resistance. Louder Than Silence serves as a collective closing ritual—an opportunity to listen, reflect, and honor the year’s work in community.
“This is not a book launch or a promotional event,” said Summer Stewart, Publisher of Unsolicited Press. “It’s a moment of witness. A way to mark what it means when womxn are given space—and take it.”
The event will be hosted via StreamYard and livestreamed publicly on YouTube. The streaming link will be released the morning of December 30 via Unsolicited Press’s website and social channels. Attendance is free and open to the public.
Event Details
Louder Than Silence: A 2025 Year-End Celebration of Womxn’s Voices
Tuesday, December 30, 2025
2:00–6:00pm Pacific
Livestreamed on YouTube
Link released morning of event
Unsolicited Press is an independent publisher based in Portland, Oregon, dedicated to publishing bold, boundary-pushing literature across genres, with a particular focus on womxn, queer, and underrepresented voices.
Contact
Unsolicited PressContact
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
