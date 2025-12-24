New Historical Romance Novel "The Gettysburg Ghost," a Love Story, Blends Civil War Mystery with a Message of Hope
Shaken but drawn forward, the women choose curiosity over fear. As they investigate who the soldier was and why he cannot move on, they uncover a story threaded with sacrifice, faith, and the quiet ways grief shapes the living.
New York, NY, December 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Philip Nicholas Rogone’s latest release follows two women at Gettysburg’s annual reenactment who encounter a restless spirit and discover that love arrives on God’s timing.
In The Gettysburg Ghost, a love story, award-winning author and longtime poet Philip Nicholas Rogone delivers a heartfelt historical romance that asks a timeless question: What if the past is not finished with us yet?
Set against the solemn beauty of Gettysburg, the novel begins when two women travel to the famous battlefield for the annual reenactment and come face to face with a Civil War spirit caught between Heaven and Earth.
Shaken but drawn forward, the women choose curiosity over fear. As they investigate who the soldier was and why he cannot move on, they uncover a story threaded with sacrifice, faith, and the quiet ways grief shapes the living. Their search becomes more than a mystery. It becomes a turning point that changes them, challenges their assumptions about love, and invites them to trust a plan bigger than their own.
Rogone says the spark for the novel came from an unexpected moment. “I met a reenactor who told me she might never fall in love,” he said. “That stayed with me. I wanted to write a story that gently argues back. Love can find us, even when we do not believe it can.”
Written with the lyric sensibility of a poet and the momentum of page-turning fiction, The Gettysburg Ghost is a love story that blends romance with the emotional pull of history. It is a book for readers who enjoy atmospheric settings, spiritual themes, and relationships built through courage and compassion, as well as anyone who needs a reminder that hope is not naive; it is necessary.
Rogone is known for work that refuses to stay in one lane. From romance to action thriller, Christian-based stories, and science fiction, he follows the story where it leads and brings readers close enough to feel like participants, not spectators.
With a writing life that began at age 16, his poetry evolved into prose, earning multiple awards and hundreds of five-star reviews across his catalog.
The Gettysburg Ghost a love story is available through RenRo Publishing. Learn more, request review copies, or connect with Philip Nicholas Rogone at www.renropub.com and on Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Media Contact:
Name: Philip Nicholas Rogone
Email: pnrogone@gmail.com
Book Link: https://a.co/d/3X6C51p
Contact:
The Books Central
Belina Joy
(332) 209-3078
https://thebookscentral.com/
In The Gettysburg Ghost, a love story, award-winning author and longtime poet Philip Nicholas Rogone delivers a heartfelt historical romance that asks a timeless question: What if the past is not finished with us yet?
Set against the solemn beauty of Gettysburg, the novel begins when two women travel to the famous battlefield for the annual reenactment and come face to face with a Civil War spirit caught between Heaven and Earth.
Shaken but drawn forward, the women choose curiosity over fear. As they investigate who the soldier was and why he cannot move on, they uncover a story threaded with sacrifice, faith, and the quiet ways grief shapes the living. Their search becomes more than a mystery. It becomes a turning point that changes them, challenges their assumptions about love, and invites them to trust a plan bigger than their own.
Rogone says the spark for the novel came from an unexpected moment. “I met a reenactor who told me she might never fall in love,” he said. “That stayed with me. I wanted to write a story that gently argues back. Love can find us, even when we do not believe it can.”
Written with the lyric sensibility of a poet and the momentum of page-turning fiction, The Gettysburg Ghost is a love story that blends romance with the emotional pull of history. It is a book for readers who enjoy atmospheric settings, spiritual themes, and relationships built through courage and compassion, as well as anyone who needs a reminder that hope is not naive; it is necessary.
Rogone is known for work that refuses to stay in one lane. From romance to action thriller, Christian-based stories, and science fiction, he follows the story where it leads and brings readers close enough to feel like participants, not spectators.
With a writing life that began at age 16, his poetry evolved into prose, earning multiple awards and hundreds of five-star reviews across his catalog.
The Gettysburg Ghost a love story is available through RenRo Publishing. Learn more, request review copies, or connect with Philip Nicholas Rogone at www.renropub.com and on Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Media Contact:
Name: Philip Nicholas Rogone
Email: pnrogone@gmail.com
Book Link: https://a.co/d/3X6C51p
Contact:
The Books Central
Belina Joy
(332) 209-3078
https://thebookscentral.com/
Contact
The Books CentralContact
Belina Joy
(332) 209-3078
https://thebookscentral.com/
Belina Joy
(332) 209-3078
https://thebookscentral.com/
Categories