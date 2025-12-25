Louisa Gillis at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Solana Beach, CA, December 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A haunting incident from forty years ago ignites this explosive world premiere about the devasting ripple effects of revenge at North Coast Repertory Theatre. Joanna McClelland Glass’s searing new drama weaves a sophisticated psychological thriller about family bonds, betrayal, and the possibility of healing.
David Ellenstein directs Faline England, *Caroline Renee,* James Sutorius,* and Denise Young in Louisa Gillis. Christoher M. Williams* is the Stage Manager. Tyler Dean is the Production Assistant. The Design Team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotony (Light Design), Elisa Benzoni, + (Costumes), Audrey Casteris, (Props) Matt Fitzgerald (sound), Ian Scott (music) and Peter Herman (Hair and Wigs).
*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.
Louisa Gillis begins performances on January 14, 2026 at 8pm. Final performance is Sunday, Feb.8, 2026, at 2 pm. The show runs Wednesday and Thursdays at 7:00 pm, Friday and Saturday evening at 8pm, Sunday evenings 7 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Added Wednesday matinee Feb. 4, and Friday, Jan 16. A talkback with the director and cast is scheduled for Friday, Jan 23. North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
Tickets: Previews - $58.50 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $68.50, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $80.50; Sun. Night - $66.50 For ticket information and to secure your seats for Louisa Gillis, call 858-481-1055, or visit our website.
Nancy Richards
(858) 481-1055
http://www.northcoastrep.org
