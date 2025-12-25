Trent Brock Coaching Host Real Life Informal Interview: A Patient Perspective on the Cancer Journey, Conquering It, (Tips/Tools/Mindset) and Adjusting to Life After
A relaxed, in-person Friday morning chat at Hibernian Pub in North Raleigh featuring cancer coach and author Trent Brock and TBI and childhood trauma advocate Cliff Sinclair. An informal, no-stage conversation about life after illness and trauma — shared over food, drinks, and good company.
Raleigh, NC, December 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This Friday morning, Hibernian Pub in North Raleigh will host a relaxed, in-person chat — not a motivational talk, not a staged event — just real stories shared over food and a drink.
The gathering is designed to feel like the kind of chat that naturally happens at a pub: honest, informal, and without pressure to perform, agree, or participate beyond listening.
The chat will be led by Trent Brock, cancer coach and author, who brings lived experience from his journey through hip, lung, and pancreatic cancer. Trent will share what life looked like during diagnosis and treatment, how he rebuilt his life afterward, and the tools, perspective, and mindset shifts that helped him move forward.
Joining him is Cliff Sinclair, who brings lived experience from long-term traumatic brain injury (TBI), including the lasting effects of childhood trauma and PTSD. Cliff is passionate about advocacy and awareness, particularly the importance of recognizing and supporting kids early — before those experiences quietly follow them into adulthood.
Together, they’ll explore what life looks like after serious illness and trauma — the parts people rarely talk about publicly, but often carry privately.
This chat is open to anyone personally affected by cancer, brain injury, trauma, or major life change — as well as partners, friends, and family members who want to better understand what that journey can look like.
Guests are encouraged to arrive early, grab a seat, order food or drinks, and listen — or join the conversation if it feels right.
After the chat, Trent will be available at a back table for anyone who’d like to continue the conversation or pick up a signed copy of his book.
Event Details
Location: Hibernian Pub – North Raleigh
Arrival: 11:00 AM
Chat begins: Around 11:30 AM
Food and drinks: Available through the pub
RSVP is greatly appreciated to help the pub plan.
Guests may RSVP by calling 919-803-0290, or by marking “Going” or “Interested” on Facebook Event: The Kind of Stories You Tell Over a Pint on Trent Brock Facebook Profile
For additional information, contact:
Trent Brock
Cancer Coach & Author
Trent Brock Coaching
Email: trent@trentbrockcoaching.com
The gathering is designed to feel like the kind of chat that naturally happens at a pub: honest, informal, and without pressure to perform, agree, or participate beyond listening.
The chat will be led by Trent Brock, cancer coach and author, who brings lived experience from his journey through hip, lung, and pancreatic cancer. Trent will share what life looked like during diagnosis and treatment, how he rebuilt his life afterward, and the tools, perspective, and mindset shifts that helped him move forward.
Joining him is Cliff Sinclair, who brings lived experience from long-term traumatic brain injury (TBI), including the lasting effects of childhood trauma and PTSD. Cliff is passionate about advocacy and awareness, particularly the importance of recognizing and supporting kids early — before those experiences quietly follow them into adulthood.
Together, they’ll explore what life looks like after serious illness and trauma — the parts people rarely talk about publicly, but often carry privately.
This chat is open to anyone personally affected by cancer, brain injury, trauma, or major life change — as well as partners, friends, and family members who want to better understand what that journey can look like.
Guests are encouraged to arrive early, grab a seat, order food or drinks, and listen — or join the conversation if it feels right.
After the chat, Trent will be available at a back table for anyone who’d like to continue the conversation or pick up a signed copy of his book.
Event Details
Location: Hibernian Pub – North Raleigh
Arrival: 11:00 AM
Chat begins: Around 11:30 AM
Food and drinks: Available through the pub
RSVP is greatly appreciated to help the pub plan.
Guests may RSVP by calling 919-803-0290, or by marking “Going” or “Interested” on Facebook Event: The Kind of Stories You Tell Over a Pint on Trent Brock Facebook Profile
For additional information, contact:
Trent Brock
Cancer Coach & Author
Trent Brock Coaching
Email: trent@trentbrockcoaching.com
Contact
Trent Brock CoachingContact
Trent Brock
479-877-0505
trentbrockcoaching.com
Trent Brock
479-877-0505
trentbrockcoaching.com
Categories