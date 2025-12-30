Author Joseph Irving Reid’s New Book, "America’s Volunteers," is a Comprehensive Discussion of the Fifty Year History of the American Military’s All-Volunteer Force
Recent release “America’s Volunteers: Recruiting, Training, and Retaining the All-Volunteer Force 1973 to 2023” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Joseph Irving Reid is an in-depth overview of the U.S. military's All-Volunteer Force since its establishment, focusing on the social, cultural, and political changes that have impacted its sustainment.
Arlington, VA, December 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Irving Reid has completed his new book, “America’s Volunteers: Recruiting, Training, and Retaining the All-Volunteer Force 1973 to 2023”: an eye-opening read that explores how America’s military shifted to an All-Volunteer Force and the ways in which it has been supported and maintained for the past fifty years.
Joseph Reid is a twenty-four-year Army veteran who retired as a Sergeant First Class in 2012. He holds a master’s in history from Southern New Hampshire University. He is currently a social studies teacher with Alexandria City Public Schools, home of Remember the Titans.
“My choice of topic for my very first book was very personal to me, having served in the AVF for twenty-four years and five months,” shares Reid. “I found that the more research I did, the more inspired I became to tell the fifty-year history so that future generations will know both the struggles and the successes of AVF. This is important because if we had never transitioned to an AVF, then the draft we had prior would still be the way that we staff the United States Military. In the end, I hope that you enjoy reading about the AVF from the point of view of the individual soldiers, sailors, Marines, and airmen and the journey they took to become American veterans. My book will answer the following question. How did social, cultural, and political changes affect the transition from a draft to the most successful and powerful all-volunteer force?
“For the archive portion, I spent time at the following research centers: the Center for Military History (US Army), the US Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force research centers. Living in what is known as the DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia), I could think of no better library than the Library of Congress, along with my own experiences and memories covering twenty-four years and five months of career in the United States Army and National Guard. There are those from the Veterans History Project, a program with the Library of Congress that consists of a collection of stories told by military veterans from all branches of service. In the end, I hope you thoroughly enjoy reading my very first book, but hopefully not my last.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Joseph Irving Reid’s enlightening work will help readers gain a better perspective concerning the history of AVF and how it has transformed the way in which the US military operates. Drawing on his own personal military service, as well as extensive archival research, Reid delivers a compelling look at both the AVF’s trials and triumphs that have come to define its history.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "America’s Volunteers: Recruiting, Training, and Retaining the All-Volunteer Force 1973 to 2023" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
