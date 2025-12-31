Author Jacqueline Lane, PhD’s New Book, "Skin in the Game: the Fight to Save Perdido Bay from Industrial Pollution," Follows the Fight to End the Pollution of Perdido Bay
Recent release “Skin in the Game: The Fight to Save Perdido Bay from Industrial Pollution” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jacqueline Lane, PhD is a compelling look at the decades-long struggle to put an end to the ongoing industrial pollution destroying Perdido Bay, and the corporations who attempted to avoid responsibility with the help of environmental agencies.
Pensacola, FL, December 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jacqueline Lane, who holds a PhD in marine biology and has done research on sand dollars and animals in Perdido Bay, as well as taught part-time at both Pensacola State College and University of West Florida, has completed her new book, “Skin in the Game: The Fight to Save Perdido Bay from Industrial Pollution”: a stunning expose of the ongoing battle to put an end to the pollution that threatens Perdido Bay from the local paper mill that allegedly avoided blame with the implicit government support.
“This is a story of citizens trying to save Perdido Bay for the past forty years and beyond,” writes Dr. Lane. “The history of the founding of the mill and logging is important in understanding why this industry is so important to this area. The book also examines how the mill tried to avoid receiving the blame for the pollution and how the environmental agencies tended to side with the mill. The book looks at environmental regulation and how certain rules tended to prevent improvement in the paper industry. The current business and political practices are also examined to explain how this gross pollution is allowed to continue.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jacqueline Lane, PhD’s enlightening series is a startling look at the greed and corruption that is allowed to run rampant in the country, as well as the devastating effects corporations can have on the local natural environment.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Skin in the Game: The Fight to Save Perdido Bay from Industrial Pollution" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“This is a story of citizens trying to save Perdido Bay for the past forty years and beyond,” writes Dr. Lane. “The history of the founding of the mill and logging is important in understanding why this industry is so important to this area. The book also examines how the mill tried to avoid receiving the blame for the pollution and how the environmental agencies tended to side with the mill. The book looks at environmental regulation and how certain rules tended to prevent improvement in the paper industry. The current business and political practices are also examined to explain how this gross pollution is allowed to continue.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jacqueline Lane, PhD’s enlightening series is a startling look at the greed and corruption that is allowed to run rampant in the country, as well as the devastating effects corporations can have on the local natural environment.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "Skin in the Game: The Fight to Save Perdido Bay from Industrial Pollution" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories