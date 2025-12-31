Author Jacqueline Lane, PhD’s New Book, "Skin in the Game: the Fight to Save Perdido Bay from Industrial Pollution," Follows the Fight to End the Pollution of Perdido Bay

Recent release “Skin in the Game: The Fight to Save Perdido Bay from Industrial Pollution” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jacqueline Lane, PhD is a compelling look at the decades-long struggle to put an end to the ongoing industrial pollution destroying Perdido Bay, and the corporations who attempted to avoid responsibility with the help of environmental agencies.