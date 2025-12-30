Author R. W. “Bob” Palkovics’s New Book, “Behind the Ropes: An Entertaining and Informative Look at the Security-Event Industry,” Offers VIP Access to the World of Events
Recent release “Behind the Ropes: An Entertaining and Informative Look at the Security-Event Industry” from Covenant Books author R. W. “Bob” Palkovics invites readers to discover what it’s like to be on the inside working at a large concert or sporting event.
Mathews, VA, December 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- R. W. “Bob” Palkovics, a 1987 graduate of James Madison University, has completed his new book, “Behind the Ropes: An Entertaining and Informative Look at the Security-Event Industry”: an intriguing work that captures the energy and excitement of the events industry.
Author R. W. “Bob” has a Bachelor of Science degree in Sports Management with a background including exercise, fitness, and coaching. He worked for JMU in the Athletic Department from 1987 to 1989 in Support Services.
In 1989, Bob joined the Henrico County Police Division and served the citizens of Henrico County, Virginia, until 2015. Working in many facets of law enforcement, he was a general instructor, advanced physical fitness specialist, SWAT officer and instructor, police mountain bike instructor, and firearms and officer survival instructor. Bob worked as a community officer, patrol, organized crime, and the training unit, retiring as a lieutenant.
In 2005, Bob joined an event staffing and private security organization based in Richmond, Virginia. RMC Events (Regional Marketing Concepts) is one of the premier organizations in the industry. He serves as the director of Training/Staff Performance, director of the special operations group (SOG), and the Department of Criminal Justice Services Training school director. He has coached and taught for over forty years.
Bob discusses the inspiration behind his work, sharing, “The idea for this book originated fifteen or so years ago while I was driving with the founder of the security/staffing company (RMC Events). We had been working the NASCAR race in Martinsville, Virginia, at daybreak. Once the green flag dropped, we drove up the state to work the University of Virginia football game in Charlottesville. At the end of the third quarter, we drove to Richmond to stop by another company-staffed event. It is common in the event industry to work multiple events in a day. Most folks would not believe it if they had not experienced it. At the end of that day, we laughed and said, ‘One day we should write a book.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, R. W. “Bob” Palkovics’s new book takes readers “behind the ropes,” presenting stories from several contributors about leadership, opportunity, and making memories as well as how they have dedicated their lives to protecting their community and country.
Readers can purchase “Behind the Ropes: An Entertaining and Informative Look at the Security-Event Industry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
