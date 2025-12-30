Author William Bisbing’s New Book, "What Keeps Us Apart," is a Compelling Novel That Highlights How Religious Differences Have Been Used to Divide People for Centuries
Recent release “What Keeps Us Apart” from Newman Springs Publishing author William Bisbing is a potent and thought-provoking tale that explores the division and conflict that has arisen from differences in religious views and faiths. Emotionally stirring and resonant, “What Keeps Us Apart” is a call to action for respect and unity.
Hudson, MI, December 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- William Bisbing has completed his new book, “What Keeps Us Apart”: a poignant novel that explores the centuries-old divisions among people that still exist in communities and families to this day.
“This is the story of what, for centuries, has divided people across the globe and still exists today in every community and country,” writes Bisbing. “It divides nearly every family and shows no signs of improving.
“It’s often talked about among relatives yet almost never resolved. People turn a blind eye to it, and what we think is common sense quickly becomes, ‘We are right and you are wrong.’ These divisions are only strengthened by those who, over many years, have made it their mission to enforce rules that must be followed. If one fails to comply, they are told they will never receive their just reward.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, William Bisbing’s enthralling novel will resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging acceptance and unity in a world on the precipice of unending division and conflict. Deeply personal and candid, “What Keeps Us Apart” is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “What Keeps Us Apart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
