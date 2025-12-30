Professor Guido’s New Book, "An Obscure View," a Riveting Novel That Follows a Young Man Who Must Find a Way to Adapt to His Experiences and Circumstances in Life
New York, NY, December 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Professor Guido, who attended New York University where he pursued his dream of becoming a psychologist, has completed his most recent book, “An Obscure View”: a compelling and thought-provoking story of a young man whose worldview is shaped by the circumstances in life beyond his control and the rationalizations he uses to survive them.
“This story is about a young man who develops a convoluted train of thought because of circumstances beyond his control,” writes the author. “We all use rationalization to justify our conduct, which can work for or against us. The situations he encounters can be hilarious at times and tragic at other times. Some are life-changing, while others will have you laughing in your seat. Although the main character has a heart as big as a house, he sometimes hurts the people he loves the most. His never-quit attitude will have you cheering him on at times, while at other times wanting to smack him in the head. He always lives with a glass-half-full attitude and never gives up on a friend. His loyalty is undeniable, to a fault. His life has been a series of situations that most people can relate to, although few have lived. Strap yourself in and enjoy the ride!”
Published by Fulton Books, Professor Guido’s book will captivate readers with each turn of the page, exploring themes of loyalty, rationalization, and the duality of human nature. Expertly paced and character-driven, “An Obscure View” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “An Obscure View” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
