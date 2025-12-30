Dr. Nicholas X. Samuels’s Newly Released "Footsteps of Faith" is a Powerful Testament to Perseverance, Divine Purpose, and Unwavering Faith in Yeshua
“Footsteps of Faith: A Sacred Journey of Transformation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Nicholas X. Samuels is an inspiring spiritual memoir that traces one man’s journey of faith from adversity to divine revelation, offering readers encouragement to trust God’s guidance through every season of life.
McDonough, GA, December 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Footsteps of Faith: A Sacred Journey of Transformation”: an uplifting narrative of spiritual growth and divine encounter. “Footsteps of Faith: A Sacred Journey of Transformation” is the creation of published author, Dr. Nicholas X. Samuels, an ordained apostle whose lifelong ministry reflects a deep passion for service, spiritual growth, and advancing the kingdom of God. Beginning his ministry at just sixteen, his journey has been shaped by prayer, study, and divine revelation. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Dr. Samuels exemplifies Christian values both in his family life and in his leadership. Throughout his ministry, he has taught, preached, healed, and mentored countless individuals, guiding them to discover their spiritual gifts and strengthen their faith. Today, he continues to build communities of believers and inspire transformation through the Holy Spirit’s guidance.
Dr. Samuels shares, “Footsteps of Faith: A Sacred Journey of Transformation is a powerful story of a soul’s journey through trials, triumphs, and an unwavering faith in Yeshua. This book invites you into a deeply personal narrative, tracing a path from the serene shores of St. Croix to the bustling streets of New York City and the red clay hills of Georgia. It is a testimony of transformation where each step reflects the guidance of God’s love.
In a world often clouded by confusion and uncertainty, the author reveals a raw and unfiltered glimpse of life’s challenges, offering a candid exploration of struggles, spiritual growth, and moments of divine revelation. Through life’s storms and victories, this book illuminates the unshakable presence of Yeshua—the light that never dims, the voice that never falters, and the love that remains constant.
With a blend of heartfelt storytelling, biblical insights, and reflections on joy and sorrow, Footsteps of Faith speaks to anyone longing for deeper spiritual intimacy. It is not merely a recounting of one person’s experiences but an invitation to embark on your sacred journey.
Discover how faith in Christ can be the anchor in life’s darkest moments and the force that propels you toward hope, healing, and transformation. This book is a call to trust in the unseen, to hold fast to the truth in a world that often distorts it, and to find solace in the unfailing love of Yeshua.
Whether you’re facing challenges or seeking to strengthen your spiritual walk, Footsteps of Faith offers a message of grace, resilience, and divine companionship.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Nicholas X. Samuels’s new book delivers an inspiring testimony of spiritual endurance and divine grace. Readers will be encouraged to walk boldly in faith, trusting in God’s plan, and to embrace transformation through the power of Yeshua’s love.
Consumers can purchase "Footsteps of Faith: A Sacred Journey of Transformation" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Footsteps of Faith: A Sacred Journey of Transformation", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
