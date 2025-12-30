Roger Lindsey’s Newly Released "My Story: A Compilation of God’s Workings" is a Powerful Testimony of Redemption, Restoration, and God’s Unwavering Grace

“My Story: A Compilation of God’s Workings” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roger Lindsey is an inspiring personal narrative that traces one man’s journey from pain and rebellion to renewal in Christ. Lindsey shares a heartfelt and hope-filled account of God’s transformative power in even the most broken circumstances.