Roger Lindsey’s Newly Released "My Story: A Compilation of God’s Workings" is a Powerful Testimony of Redemption, Restoration, and God’s Unwavering Grace
“My Story: A Compilation of God’s Workings” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roger Lindsey is an inspiring personal narrative that traces one man’s journey from pain and rebellion to renewal in Christ. Lindsey shares a heartfelt and hope-filled account of God’s transformative power in even the most broken circumstances.
Rockport, TX, December 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “My Story: A Compilation of God’s Workings”: a compelling reflection on a life shaped, challenged, and ultimately redeemed by the hand of God. “My Story: A Compilation of God’s Workings” is the creation of published author, Roger Lindsey, who graduated from Ira High School in 1992 and first experienced a genuine relationship with Jesus Christ the year before. After years of devoted service, he drifted from his faith but eventually returned to it following a long period of living his own way. In 2021, he remarried Merinda Smith, and together they now live and minister in Rockport, Texas.
Lindsey shares, “Read about how one man’s abusive childhood and multiple tragedies in his lifetime have shaped his destiny into a living testimony of the goodness of God. From being physically abused starting at a very early age to becoming an alcoholic at the age of seventeen, through meeting Jesus Christ a few months later and subsequently rebelling and spending many years apart from Him, to finally returning and dedicating his life to sharing the good news of Jesus, you’ll be stirred to a renewed hope as you read this short testimony of how Jesus takes even the most broken and uses it for His glory!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roger Lindsey’s new book offers a heartfelt reminder that no life is beyond God’s reach and no story too broken for Him to restore.
Consumers can purchase “My Story: A Compilation of God’s Workings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Story: A Compilation of God’s Workings”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Lindsey shares, “Read about how one man’s abusive childhood and multiple tragedies in his lifetime have shaped his destiny into a living testimony of the goodness of God. From being physically abused starting at a very early age to becoming an alcoholic at the age of seventeen, through meeting Jesus Christ a few months later and subsequently rebelling and spending many years apart from Him, to finally returning and dedicating his life to sharing the good news of Jesus, you’ll be stirred to a renewed hope as you read this short testimony of how Jesus takes even the most broken and uses it for His glory!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Roger Lindsey’s new book offers a heartfelt reminder that no life is beyond God’s reach and no story too broken for Him to restore.
Consumers can purchase “My Story: A Compilation of God’s Workings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Story: A Compilation of God’s Workings”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories