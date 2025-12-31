Mark Brand’s Newly Released "The Anointed ONE: Here Am I" is a Compelling Biblical Exploration Revealing the Messiah Throughout the Old Testament
“The Anointed ONE: Here Am I” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Brand is an in-depth yet accessible study that traces God’s messianic promises from Genesis through prophecy, covenants, temple worship, and biblical festivals, pointing consistently to Jesus as the promised Messiah.
Fort Pierce, FL, December 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Anointed ONE: Here Am I”: a biblically rich and thoughtfully organized work that invites readers to discover how the Messiah is revealed across the pages of the Old Testament. “The Anointed ONE: Here Am I” is the creation of published author, Mark Brand.
Brand shares, “Here Am I reflects the attitude of our Anointed One. The words were spoken initially in Isaiah 6:8 when the Lord was looking for a messenger, and Isaiah was saying, “Here am I. Send me.”
Those words also reflect the heart and mission of our Messiah. Many of the prophets spoke about Him, and He brought a message of hope for the sinner, a message of mercy and forgiveness originating from our loving Heavenly Father.
We find our promise of the coming Anointed One from the garden of Eden through the covenants. In the temple and the holidays, we see things that also point us toward our Messiah. He’s in too many places to list here.
We find Him throughout the Old Testament, in the stories, in the text, in the prophecies, saying, “Here Am I, the one foretold about.”
It’s incredible how many places in God’s Word, our Messiah, the Anointed One, shows up. My prayer for you is that you are blessed through the reading.
May the Lord bless you and keep you. Amen.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Brand’s new book serves as both a reference and a devotional resource, encouraging readers to deepen their understanding of Scripture while strengthening their faith in God’s redemptive plan through Jesus Christ.
Consumers can purchase “The Anointed ONE: Here Am I” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Anointed ONE: Here Am I”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
