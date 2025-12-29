Nudge Establishes Leadership in 10% Nano Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste with Advanced REMIN+ Enamel Formula
Nudge, an Orlando, Florida–based oral care brand, advances fluoride free enamel care with its Nano Hydroxyapatite REMIN+ toothpaste, formulated around a high concentration 10% nano hydroxyapatite framework. Built by oral care experts with a passion over profits mindset, Nudge focuses on science backed formulation, transparency, and long term oral health.
Orlando, FL, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nudge, an Orlando, Florida–based oral care brand founded by experienced oral care experts, announces the continued expansion of its Nano Hydroxyapatite REMIN+ toothpaste, positioning the brand as a leading innovator in high concentration nano hydroxyapatite oral care. Built on a belief that passion, science, and long term impact matter more than short term profits, Nudge is redefining fluoride free enamel care for modern consumers.
Nano hydroxyapatite is a biomimetic mineral engineered to closely resemble the natural structure of tooth enamel. It has been widely studied for its ability to support enamel remineralization by filling microscopic defects, strengthening enamel surfaces, and helping reduce tooth sensitivity over time. As awareness of fluoride free alternatives grows, nano hydroxyapatite has emerged as one of the most researched and discussed ingredients in advanced oral care.
Nudge’s REMIN+ toothpaste is formulated using a high performance nano hydroxyapatite system developed around a 10% nano hydroxyapatite concentration. This formulation approach aligns with the upper range of nano hydroxyapatite usage referenced in scientific and clinical literature, placing Nudge among a small group of brands formulating at a level associated with meaningful enamel support rather than trace inclusion.
Unlike many fluoride free toothpastes that reference nano hydroxyapatite without clarity around formulation strength, Nudge has intentionally built its REMIN+ formula around a 10% nano hydroxyapatite framework to prioritize real world performance, enamel integrity, and long term oral health outcomes. The formulation reflects a science first approach rather than marketing driven ingredient dilution.
The Nudge team, comprised of oral care professionals with deep industry experience, developed REMIN+ to meet modern expectations around transparency, effectiveness, and daily usability. The toothpaste is fluoride free, thoughtfully formulated, and designed to support stronger enamel without unnecessary additives or exaggerated claims.
Nano hydroxyapatite has gained increased visibility through mainstream consumer education. Consumer Reports has highlighted nano hydroxyapatite in its coverage of fluoride free toothpaste options, helping legitimize the ingredient for everyday consumers. Nudge aligns with this growing awareness by offering a product that combines advanced formulation science with clear communication and consumer trust.
“Nudge was created to make a difference in an industry that has relied on outdated approaches for decades,” said the Nudge team. “We believe oral care should be driven by real science and real intent. Our 10% nano hydroxyapatite REMIN+ formula reflects a commitment to performance, integrity, and long term oral health, not shortcuts.”
Founded on the idea that small nudges can lead to meaningful change, Nudge focuses on helping people build better daily habits through products that are simple, effective, and honest. The brand has grown organically through word of mouth and a loyal consumer base seeking fluoride free solutions that do not compromise on quality or formulation strength.
Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Nudge develops its products with a U.S. based team that adheres to strict quality and compliance standards. As the brand continues to expand, Nudge remains focused on advancing nano hydroxyapatite technology, consumer education, and accessibility within the fluoride free oral care space.
Nudge Nano Hydroxyapatite REMIN+ Toothpaste is available at shopnudge.com and select online marketplaces.
About Nudge
Nudge is an Orlando, Florida–based oral care brand founded by oral care experts who believe passion and purpose should lead innovation. Known for its focus on 10% nano hydroxyapatite formulation science and fluoride free enamel care, Nudge creates products designed to support stronger teeth, healthier habits, and long term oral wellness.
Media Contact
hello@shopnudge.com
www.shopnudge.com
Media Contact
hello@shopnudge.com
www.shopnudge.com
