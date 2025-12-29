Nudge Establishes Leadership in 10% Nano Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste with Advanced REMIN+ Enamel Formula

Nudge, an Orlando, Florida–based oral care brand, advances fluoride free enamel care with its Nano Hydroxyapatite REMIN+ toothpaste, formulated around a high concentration 10% nano hydroxyapatite framework. Built by oral care experts with a passion over profits mindset, Nudge focuses on science backed formulation, transparency, and long term oral health.